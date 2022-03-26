AEW Rampage Preview: Ricky Starks defends his championship, Lance Archer takes on WWE Legend, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish in action (25 March 2022)

AEW Rampage is set to have a packed card this week to hopefully rival Wednesday night's Dynamite.

Lance Archer is back and out for blood in his home state. The Texas native has been stacking up bodies on AEW Dark and has his eyes set on his next victim.

reDRagon are slated to make an appearance tonight as well. Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly will likely dish out their special brand of violence on their foes, something fans can look forward to.

Highlighting the show, "Absolute" Ricky Starks will defend his FTW Championship in his "second home." While the star is New Orleans-born, Texas holds a special place in his heart as the state he began to wrestle in.

Keep reading as we unpack tonight's AEW Rampage and speculate on a few of the outcomes!

The Native Beast, Nyla Rose will be in action

Nyla could likely receive another title shot very soon.

AEW has announced that The Native Beast will be making an appearance on AEW Rampage, her first since January 12th. While it's unclear who the star will be facing, this match is likely set to begin a new build-up for her.

Nyla Rose is looking to be in the beginning stages of a feud with newly crowned champion Thunder Rosa. Because of this, the Native Beast will likely feature in a "squash match" where she'll dominate a smaller opponent.

QT Marshall to award Hook with a "Certificate of Accomplishment"

The Hook vs. QT Marshall feud continues! While the segment is being presented as an award ceremony, there will likely be a sinister turn.

Marshall is known to be dastardly and cunning, using anything in his means to get back at his opponents. Since Hook has humiliated him week after week, there's no way this will go well for the young star.

Additionally, this could be a great platform to bring Anthony Ogogo back and strike a damaging blow against Team Taz.

Tag Team Action: reDRagon vs. Dark Order's Alan "5" Angels and #10

The former NXT Tag Team Champions are set to face the best of Dark Order.

While Adam Cole continues to target Hangman Page, the two enemies' friends will step into the ring together.

The Dark Order have been in between tag team matches since losing their leader, Brodie Lee. While the stable has been largely directionless, they're seemingly still on good terms with Hangman Page.

reDRagon are looking for another win to boost them back into the tag team rankings and beating up Page's friends must be a happy coincidence. Alan Angels and #10 are no pushovers, so Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly will have to bring their A-Game.

Texas Natives Lance Archer and Dustin Rhodes collide at AEW Rampage

The Murderhawk Monster steps into the ring with The Natural. Dustin Rhodes is a legendary name in wrestling and will be a formidable foe for Archer.

The two heavy hitters will likely spare no offense in their home state, as each tries to beat the other into submission. Archer has been dominating on AEW Dark for the past few weeks and is seemingly building himself up for a massive run.

The two will likely tear apart the ring at AEW Rampage, but the bout could go either way. Fans will have to catch Rampage to see which Texan prevails.

AEW Rampage Main Event: Ricky Starks (c) vs. "Swerve" Strickland for the FTW Championship

The FTW Championship is on the line, yet again.

"Absolute" Ricky Starks steps up to "Swerve" Strickland's challenge for his FTW Championship. The bout will be Strickland's second match in the promotion, as he last faced long-time foe Tony Nese at AEW Rampage two weeks ago.

So far, the FTW Championship has only been held by Team Taz members. If Swerve ends up taking a victory tonight, it could spell dark times for the stable. So much more than a single victory rests on Stark's shoulders tonight.

The match could go either way, so fans will simply have to catch AEW Rampage to see what the outcome is.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell