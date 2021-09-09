AEW Rampage preview (September 10th, 2021): Darby Allin and Sting respond, Originally planned All Out match set to take place this week, and more 

Welcome to the preview of this week's episode of AEW Rampage. The show will emanate from Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Friday night show has been successful so far, especially with the given time slot. Fans will get All Out vibes all over again as one of their planned matches transpires this week. Aside from this, multiple matches have already been lined up for the show, including one usual women's bout.

The company will likely continue its build towards its upcoming Grand Slam episode in New York later this month. With that said, let's dive into what to expect from Rampage this Friday.

#4 Sting and Darby Allin will respond to Tully Blanchard's challenge on AEW Rampage

What do Sting and Darby Allin have to say this week?

Sting and Darby Allin will appear this Friday on AEW Rampage in response to Tully Blanchard's recent challenge. During this week's episode of Dynamite, the FTR manager issued a singles match between Shawn Spears and Darby Allin.

The company later confirmed the match for next week's Dynamite episode in New Jersey.

Apart from this match, Blanchard has also sent a warning to Sting, notably hinting at a singles match with the WCW Icon down the road. AEW star Sting will most likely address the situation. Fans could even see Spears and Blanchard confronting Sting and Darby Allin this week.

#3 Andrade El Idolo squares off against PAC on AEW Rampage

After all the mind games, @AndradeElIdolo finally steps into the ring against @BASTARDPAC for the first time ever this Friday night on #AEWRampage at 10/9c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/9movsd5cTi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2021

Andrade El Idolo and PAC will finally lock horns in a singles match this Friday. The bout was originally supposed to happen at All Out pay-per-view, but the company postponed it, citing PAC's travel issues. It came as a blessing in disguise as both men will be in the limelight during this week's main event.

Fans will be in for a treat as PAC and Andrade will surely tear the house down, given their technical soundness in the ring. It will also be Andrade's second match in the company after having defeated Matt Sydal in his debut.

#2 Max Caster faces Brian Pillman Jr. in a singles match

Brian Pillman Jr. will face Max Caster in a singles match on AEW Rampage. The former had a physical altercation with MJF during this week's episode of Dynamite. Later on, Brian Pillman Jr. challenged Mr. Friedman to a match at the upcoming Grand Slam episode at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Before his highly-anticipated match, he will have a huge barricade in the form of Max Caster. Will MJF make his presence felt and cost Brian the match? Fans will have to wait until Friday to find out how the storyline builds up.

#1 Dr. Britt Baker and Ruby Soho will be part of a Trios match on this week's show

Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker is gonna tear the house down in #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/W1UBzaVq2W — Left Coast Cane (@IbisUM84) September 6, 2021

The Trios match pitting AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, Rebel and Jamie Hayter against the likes of Ruby Soho, Riho, and Kris Statlander will take place this Friday.

AEW star Ruby Soho defeated Jamie Hayter this week on Dynamite. The aftermath saw Britt Baker and Hayter laying out the former WWE superstar. Statlander and Riho came out to even the odds and rescued the latest signee.

Their Trios match will be nothing short of an action-packed contest as all these women will lay their entire arsenal on display.

Ruby Soho recently became the #1 contender for the AEW Women's Championship. Fans will likely see a preview of what Ruby Soho and Dr. Britt Baker can do in the ring. The babyface team seems the clear favorite to win this match.

Edited by Vedant Jain