AEW Rampage Results: WWE legend's son debuts, Big Title match, Orange Cassidy destroyed

AEW Rampage featured four massive matches, including an AEW Tag Team Title match as the Lucha Brothers put their gold on the line against FTR.

Also on tonight's card, Taz's son Hook made his in-ring debut against Fuego del Sol and the second generation star impressed in his first AEW match.

We also had trios action from the women's division as well as the main event which saw Adam Cole facing Wheeler Yuta.

Read on for full AEW Rampage results:

Lucha Brothers (C) vs FTR on AEW Rampage (Tag Team Championship match)

AEW Rampage kicked off with tag team action as the Lucha Brothers put the World Tag Team Championships on the line against FTR.

Rey Fenix and Dax Harwood started things off for their respective teams. FTR started the match strong but Fenix fought back for his team, hitting Dax with a hurricanrana off the top rope.

Back from the commercial break, it was FTR was double teaming on Fenix, trying to cut him off from reaching his brother. Fenix acrobatically made the tag and Penta came in and hit Dax with the Made In Japan.

Tully Blanchard got on the apron and tried to create a distraction but Fenix took him out with a right hand.

Dax caught Fenix midair and hit a Liger Bomb for a nearfall. Cash Wheeler had the AAA Tag Team Title in his hand and went to strike Fenix from ringside. But Rey caught him.

Fenix tried to forcefully take the belt from Cash and inadvertently hit Dax in the face but it wasn't enough to put him away.

FTR then hit Fenix with the Big Rig but Penta acrobatically broke up the count before legally tagging himself in. The finish of the match saw Fenix and Penta hitting Cash Wilder with a double stomp-Fear Factor combo.

Result: Lucha Brothers def. FTR

Grade: A

