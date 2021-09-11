AEW Rampage Results: Former WWE star destroys Darby Allin, Andrade takes out wrestling legend

AEW Rampage is quickly becoming one of the most action-packed hour of pro wrestling and tonight's episode was no different. The show featured three exciting matchups, including Andrade versus PAC, originally set to be on AEW All Out.

PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo kicked off AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage kicked off with Andrade vs. PAC. This match was originally supposed to happen at AEW All Out but was postponed because of travel issues.

The match started off with both men trading strikes. Andrade El Idolo tried to get in a headlock, but PAC broke free, dodged an attempted bulldog, and hit a corkscrew moonsault.

PAC was building momentum, but Andrade put an end to it with a Big Boot and followed it up with a DDT out on the apron. As PAC tried to get back to his feet at ringside, Andrade hit a springboard spinning plancha out to ringside. Dragging the former WWE star back into the ring, El Idolo got a two-count.

Andrade had PAC in the corner and climbed to the middle rope. The British star's leg got trapped on the top turnbuckle, and Andrade hit him with a double stomp, and both men crashed out to ringside as we headed to commercial.

Andrade was still on top after the break, hitting a springboard moonsault from the top rope. Andrade then placed his opponent on the top turnbuckle, but PAC countered it into a hurricanrana. He followed it up with a pump kick and Andrade replied with a clothesline. PAC hit back with a superkick as both men went down.

With Andrade on the apron, PAC went for a sunset flip powerbomb out to ringside, but the Mexican star landed on his feet.

PAC then caught Andrade with a superkick and headed to the top rope. Andrade tried to join him up on the turnbuckle, but the Death Triangle member pushed him off and hit a moonsault.

PAC rolled Andrade back into the ring and hit a springboard 450 Splash. The Mexican star managed to reach the bottom rope to break up the count. Undeterred, PAC headed the top rope, but Andrade was back on his feet. He hit back with a handspring Pelle kick, but PAC quickly replied with a belly-to-belly suplex into the turnbuckle.

PAC then locked in the Brutalizer, but Andrade's assistant got on the apron for the distraction. The Lucha Brothers took him out, but Chavo got into the ring and smashed PAC in the head. This gave Andrade the opening to steal the win.

Result: Andrade El Idolo def. PAC

Grade: A

Andrade was not happy with Chavo interfering in the match and took him down with a right hand at ringside and walked away. The Lucha Brothers followed it up with a double superkick to Chavo before rolling him back into the ring, where PAC locked in the Brutalizer. It will be interesting to see if Ric Flair comes in as Andrade's manager in AEW going forward.

