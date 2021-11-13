AEW Rampage Results: Former WWE star debuts, Lumberjack match, Hangman Page sends a warning to The Young Bucks

The go-home edition of AEW Rampage before Full Gear did not disappoint. We had four matches on the card, including a Lumberjack Match in the main event between Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy.

Also, on the card tonight, Jungle Boy faced Bobby Fish. We also had women's division action with Jade Cargill taking on Santana Garrett. Former WWE star Ariya Daivari also made his AEW debut as he took on Dante Martin.

Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish kicked off AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy started the match strongly. But Bobby Fish quickly took control as he sent the Jurassic Express member crashing off the top turnbuckle. The match briefly spilled outside the ring with Fish in control.

Back inside the squared circle, Jungle Boy finally hit the armdrag and went to suplex Fish out of the ring. Bobby joined him on the apron before kicking Jungle Boy's feet out from under him, causing his opponent to fall on the apron.

Jungle Boy sent Fish into the ring-post before being forced shoulder-first into the steel himself. More back and forth during the ad break, and Jungle Boy went to hit a Tornado DDT. Fish blocked it and hit a Suplex against the rope.

Just when it looked like Jungle Boy was in a spot of trouble, he locked in the Snare Trap, forcing Fish to tap out.

Result: Jungle Boy def. Bobby Fish

Grade: B

Adam Cole ran out as soon as the match was over, attacking Jungle Boy. Fish and Cole then hugged inside the ring. Fish had Jungle Boy down as Adam Cole took out a couple of steel chairs.

Christian Cage ran down to the ring to make the save, followed by Luchasaurus. Cole ran out of the ring while Christian hit Bobby Fish with The Killswitch.

