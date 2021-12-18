×
AEW Rampage Results: Big return, Cody Rhodes destroyed, Owen Hart Cup details 

Cody Rhodes was taken out bu Men Of The Year
Modified Dec 18, 2021 10:04 AM IST
This week's edition of AEW Rampage saw Trent's in-ring return as he teamed up with Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy and Rocky Romero to take on The Young Bucks, Adam Cole and Bobby Fish in tag-team action.

We also had Dan Lambert returning and he was confronted by none other than Cody Rhodes, which set up a match for next week.

Brazilian star Tay Conti was also in action as she took on Penelope Ford in a submission match. The main event of AEW Rampage was a huge 10-man tag team bout pitting Santana, Ortiz, Eddie Kingston and the Lucha Bros against 2point-, Daniel Garcia and The Acclaimed.

Read on for full AEW Rampage results:

Trent, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy and Rocky Romero vs The Young Bucks, Adam Cole and Bobby Fish (kicked off AEW Rampage)

Tag to @trentylocks and he looks incredible in his first action in nearly a year! Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama! https://t.co/161lJXctR7

The match saw both teams go back and forth early on, trading tags. The heels soon had Orange Cassidy isolated heading into the first commercial break.

Back from the break, The Young Bucks got pulled out of the ring and Orange Cassidy tagged Trent in.

Trent was all over The Young Bucks and Adam Cole, taking down all three men. He then took out Brandon Cutler at ringside, before turning his attention back to Nick Jackson.

Matt Jackson pulled Rocky Romero out of the ring as Best Friends hit Adam Cole with a Soul Food and Half-and-Half suplex.

#TheElite aren’t handing out hugs, just Superkicks!Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama https://t.co/X6iJV07Mye

The heels took back control as The Young Bucks hit a double Superkick and Bobby Fish followed it up with a Falcon Arrow from the top rope.

The finish to the match saw Trent along in the ring with Bobby Fish. The recently returned Trent hit Fish with a Strong Zero and pinned him for the win.

Result: Best Friends and Rocky Romero def. The Young Bucks, Adam Cole and Bobby Fish

Grade: B

