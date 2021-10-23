AEW Rampage Results: Current champion brutally attacked, Former WWE star ambushed after main event, First round of world title eliminator

This week's edition of AEW Rampage included three matches, including one from the first round of the AEW World Title eliminator tournament. We also had women's division action as Anna Jay faced the Champion, Dr. Britt Baker, in a non tite match. The main event saw PAC facing Andrade El Idolo.

Read on for full AEW Rampage results.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs Orange Cassidy (first round of AEW World Title Eliminator tournament)

Will Hobbs charged at Orange Cassidy, who dodged him and attempted the Orange Punch. Hobbs avoided it and hit a Spinebuster, forcing Cassidy to roll out of the ring. Hobbs followed his opponent outs of the ring, sending him back-first into the barricade and then into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Hobbs hit a sideslam, planting Cassidy again.

Hobbs was in total control for most of the match at this point as he whipped OC into the ropes. Cassidy tried to hit a Tornado DDT but Hobbs blocked it and took him down with a clothesline.

Back from the break, it looked like Orange Cassidy was finally building some momentum as he headed to the top rope and jumped at Powerhouse Hobbs. However, the Team Taz member caught him in mid-air and locked in a Torture Rack. Cassidy broke free and attampted an Orange Punch but Hobbs dodged it and powered OC into the corner.

The referee tried to force Hobbs to make the break but a frustrated Hobbs literally lifted the referee to the next turnbuckle and got in his face. Orange Cassidy then surprisingly rolled up Hobbs while he was raging at the referee and picked up the win.

The match itself was really good but the finish left a lot to be desired.

Result: Orange Cassidy def. Powerhouse Hobbs

Grade: B-

