AEW Rampage Results: Match gets a standing ovation from fans, Brutal street fight ends the show

This week's AEW Rampage was another packed hour of wrestling that included a world title eliminator match between Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston and a Trick or Treat street fight pitting Dr. Britt Baker against Abadon. Dante Martin was also in action tonight against Matt Sydal.

Read on for full AEW results.

Bryan Danielson vs Eddie Kingston (AEW World Title Eliminator tournament)

Both men started things off a little slow, feeling each other out in the match's opening stages. Danielson then hit a dropkick in the corner, forcing Eddie Kingston to roll out of the ring and throw a chair in frustration.

Back in the ring, Bryan took control of the match, working on Kingston's left arm. More back and forth ensued as Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson traded strikes before the former took control of the match, unloading on Bryan with knife-edged chops.

Back from the break, Bryan Danielson sent Eddie Kingston crashing to the floor after a low-bridge. Danielson headed out to the apron, but Kingston took him down and hit a Saito suplex on the floor. Danielson beat the 10-count and got back in the ring, hitting Kingston with a top rope suplex. Danielson followed it up with a boot to the head, followed by a series of kicks across the head and chest area.

Danielson and Kingston then started trading strikes, and both men went down with simultaneous shots. Kingston tried to crawl over and cover Bryan Danielson, but it turned out to be a huge mistake on his part. Danielson locked in a Triangle Choke and forced Eddie Kingston to tap out.

Both men got a standing ovation from the fans in the arena for a fantastic match.

Result: Bryan Danielson def. Eddie Kingston

Grade: A

