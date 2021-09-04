AEW Rampage Results: WWE Legend confronts Malakai Black, CM Punk saves Darby Allin

The go-home edition of AEW Rampage ahead of the All Out pay-per-view was a loaded one hour of wrestling.

The show was main evented by Darby Allin, taking on Daniel Garcia with CM Punk on commentary.

We also had Malakai Black in action on the show tonight and Kris Statlander in a handicap match with the odds stacked against her.

Read on for full AEW Rampage results.

Malakai Black vs. Lee Johnson kicked off AEW Rampage

Hard strikes and a takedown by #MalakaiBlack. He's in control of @BigShottyLee.



Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage LIVE! pic.twitter.com/Jx0VBPgdfX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2021

Malakai Black looked like he was stalking his prey as the match started, backing Lee Johnson into his corner. Johnson went for a waistlock, but Black quickly broke free before charging at Johnson, forcing him to jump aside.

Malakai Black went for a waistlock of his own, and Johnson caught him with an elbow to the draw. Black did not look happy.

He took Lee down with a leg-sweep before taking him down with a running elbow strike. Black then laid into Johnson in the corner with a series of kicks.

The commercial break saw Malakai Black in complete control. He had a modified armbar locked in, which he later transitioned into a side-headlock. Johnson finally got in some offense as we returned from the commercial break, forcing Black out of the ring following a dropkick. Johnson followed it up with a suicide dive out at ringside.

Back in the ring, Black caught Johnson with a nasty kick across the chest. He then caught Lee with a running boot in the corner, followed by a series of strikes.

Black then brought a steel chair into the ring and implored Johnson to pick it up and hit him. As Johnson stood up with the chair in hand, Black caught him in the jaw with his trademark Spinning Kick, and it was all over on AEW Rampage.

Result: Malakai Black def. Lee Johnson

Grade: B+

.@dustinrhodes comes to the aid of a fallen @BigShottyLee, but #MalakaiBlack is systematically dismantling the #NightmareFamily before our eyes.



Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage LIVE! pic.twitter.com/XwOZfs6wne — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2021

Dustin Rhodes came out to make the save and confront Malakai Black. We later found out that it will be Black vs. Rhodes on AEW Dynamite next week.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Alan John