AEW Rampage Results: 2 Title matches, Former WWE star makes in-ring return, Wrestler attacked backstage

This week's AEW Rampage was a more loaded card than usual and definitely delivered. We had two Title matches on the card as well as Adam Cole in action against Evil Uno of The Dark Order. We also had former WWE Superstar Mercedes Martinez making her AEW in-ring return against Thunder Rosa.

AEW Rampage Results (4th February 2022): Adam Cole vs Evil Uno

Adam Cole wasn't in the mood for fun and games after his loss to Orange Cassidy last week. Cole vs Evil Uno of The Dark Order kicked off AEW Rampage.

It was all Cole as he dominated the match from the moment the bell rang. Evil Uno briefly got some offense in with a hanging neckbreaker. Adam Cole quickly took back control of the match and sent Uno head first into the corner turnbuckle.

Cole made short work of Evil Uno, hitting him with The Boom and picking up a convincing win.

Result: Adam Cole def. Evil Uno

Grade: B-

Adam Cole took the mic after the match and named some of the AEW stars he had beaten during his undefeated run. Cole said that his loss against Orange Cassidy last week didn't count because it was an unsanctioned match.

Cole said he has travelled the globe for years, winning World Title after World Title and now he demanded some respect.

The Panama City Playboy said he would end up becoming the guy no matter the company or promotion or brand he was wrestling on and promised to become the AEW World Champion.

Jade Cargill and Mark Sterling send a message on AEW Rampage

Next up on AEW Rampage we got a backstage promo from Jade Cargill and Mark Sterling. The TBS Champ was backstage with Mark Sterling.

Sterling commented on Jade Cargill's undefeated run and the Champ added that the only green she was, was like the colour of money.

