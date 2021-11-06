AEW Rampage Results: CM Punk gets into heated confrontation; Adam Cole faces Dark Order member

The main event of this week's AEW Rampage saw John SIlver of The Dark Order facing Adam Cole of The Elite. Bryan Danielson was also on the card as he faced Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed. We also had action from the TBS title tournament with Red Velvet facing The Bunny.

The most heated segment of the show was the confrontation between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston. The two men will now face off in singles action at AEW Full Gear.

Bryan Danielson vs Anthony Bowens kicked off AEW Rampage

Danielson worked over Anthony Bowens' shoulder before both men traded chops in the corner. Bowens then went for a Vertical Suplex but Bryan blocked it and locked in an armbar. The match spilled out at ringside where Max Caster hit Danielson with a cheap shot while the referee's back was turned.

Back from a commercial break, Danielson fought back with a clothesline before hitting his patented kicks to the chest. It wasn't enough to put Bowens away and Danielson followed up with a running boot to the corner.

Danielson hit max Caster with a dropkick out to ringside before launching Bowens over the top rope and into his tag-team partner.

Danielson then headed to the top rope and hit a missile dropkick before locking in the Labelle Lock and forcing Anthony Bowens to tap out.

Result: Bryan Danielson def. Anthony Bowens

Grade: B

Backstage segment with FTR, MJF and Andrade on Rampage

Andrade was backstage with FTR and MJF. They all agreed that Cody Rhodes sucked before MJF agreed to loan Andrade his boys for a couple of weeks. Andrade's assistant Jose paid MJF for FTR's services and he left.

