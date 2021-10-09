AEW Rampage Results: Philly Street Fight, Former WWE star challenges CM Punk

AEW Rampage was headlined this week by a Philly Street Fight between Ricky Starks and Brian Cage. We also had CM Punk in action this week against Daniel Garcia. Also on the card was Jade Cargill who faced AEW newcomer, Skye Blue.

Read on for full AEW Rampage results.

CM Punk vs Daniel Garcia kicked off AEW Rampage

The match started off with a test of strength between CM Punk and Daniel Garcia. Punk transitioned into a headlock but Garcia quickly reversed it. Punk broke out and took Daniel down with a shoulder tackle.

In the corner, Garcia hit Punk with a couple of chops before the veteran retaliated with a slap across the face. Punk then hit a bodyslam before attempting the GTS. 2point0 immediately got involved from ringside and pulled Garcia down. As Garcia distracted the referee, 2point0 inflicted punishment from ringside, slamming Punk's legs into the ringpost.

Back from the commercial break, Garcia was still in control of the match. Punk quickly hit a running knee strike. Punk then hit a boot to the head to get a nearfall. Punk was favouring his right leg at this point as Garcia charged at him. The Straight Edge Superstar hit a spinning kick. 2point0 tried to get involved again but Punk tossed Garcia into them, sending all three men out to ringside. Punk just headed to the top rope and leapt out of the ring, wiping out Garcia and 2point0. Back in the ring, CM Punk locked in the Anaconda Vice, forcing Daniel Garcia to tap out.

Result: CM Punk def. Daniel Garcia

Grade: B

Former WWE star challenges CM Punk for a match next week

We were backstage with Tony Schiavone and Dante Martin, Lio Rush and Matt Sydal. Sydal accused Lio Rush of being a junk bond salesman. Rush replied that he would get Sydal a match against CM Punk next week. Matt was happy and wanted to prove his worth against the Best In The World.

