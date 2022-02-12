AEW Rampage Results: Big title match, Jay White hits the Blade Runner, Hook in action

This week's episode of AEW Rampage was main evented by a title match with Jurassic Express putting the tag team championships on the line against Gunn Club.

We also had The Young Bucks back in action against Roppongi Vice. AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker was also in action tonight. We also had a short backstage interview with Bryan Danielson.

AEW Rampage Results (February 11th, 2022): The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice

AEW Rampage kicked off with The Young Bucks taking on Roppongi Vice.

Nick Jackson and Trent started things off for their respective teams. Roppongi Vince made a great start to the match, dominating the opening stages, frustrating The Young Bucks.

At one point, it looked like the Bucks had had enough and were leaving up the entrance ramp. However, it turned out to be a feint. When Roppongi Vince ran after them, they hit them with a double superkick.

The Bucks were on top after this and looked to go after Orange Cassidy, who slid under the ring. They went to pull him out but it turned out to be Danhausen. Roppongi Vice used this distraction to hit a double tope suicida.

Back in the ring, Trent hit a suplex off the top rope and followed it up with the Strong Zero. It wasn't enough to get the three count as the count was broken up. The Young Bucks took control of the match after and hit Rocky Romero with the BTE Trigger to pick up the win.

Result: The Young Bucks def. Roppongi Vice

MATCH RATING: B

Brandon Cutler got into Orange Cassidy's face inside the ring after the match. The Young Bucks blindsided Cassidy and took him out. Trent chased away Matt and Nick Jackson but Jay White came up from behind and hit the Blade Runner.

