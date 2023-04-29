AEW Rampage Results: Cody Rhodes' student suffers defeat; former WWE Champion's in-ring return confirmed

Welcome to this week's AEW Rampage results. The show featured five matches and multiple segments.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Bullet Club Gold vs. Ricky Starks and Shawn Spears on AEW Rampage

A brawl ensued between all four stars to start things off. Ricky Starks battled with Juice Robinson, and Shawn Spears clashed with Jay White. The babyfaces were in complete control in the initial stages, isolating Robinson from Jay White.

Spears unloaded with punches on Robinson. After a cheap shot to the back from Jay White, Bullet Club Gold managed to take Shawn Spears down. White tagged in and hit a couple of chops in their corner, and took him down with a dropkick on the knee. He got a two-count shortly after.

Spears hit a suplex and tagged Ricky Starks. The Absolute One came in with a flurry of offense, and he took down Robinson with a Northern Lights suplex. The babyfaces got a two-count on Juice Robinson after a couple of suplexes. Spears hit the Sky High on White for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Ricky Starks took out Juice Robinson outside the ring, but Jay White took care of him. The Switchblade then hit the Blade Runner on Shawn Spears to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Bullet Club Gold won on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, another brawl started between all the men, and Ricky Starks and Shawn Spears chased the heels away.

Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee vs. Brady Pierce and Charlie James on AEW Rampage

Dustin Rhodes and Brady Pierce started the match for their respective sides. Rhodes had the advantage before tagging in Keith Lee. Charlie James was tagged in, and The Limitless One took him down with a shoulder tackle.

He then clotheslined both of his opponents. After a few more offenses, Keith Lee hit the Spirit Bomb to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes won on AEW Rampage

Grade: N/A

Post-match, Swerve Strickland and The Embassy came out on the ramp and had a standoff with Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes.

Anna Jay.A.S. vs. Ashley D'Amboise

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring, and Anna Jay.A.S. overpowered her. Ashley D'Amboise (Cody Rhodes' student) retaliated with a shot to the midsection, but Jay targeted her arm and then stretched her with the help of the ring post.

Jay choked D'Amboise on the ropes and put her boot on her opponent's throat. D'Amboise looked to make a comeback, but Anna Jay.A.S. countered her with a neckbreaker. She then applied the Queen Slayer submission move for the victory.

Result: Anna Jay.A.S. won on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Julia Hart came out to the ramp and attacked Anna Jay.A.S. She slammed the JAS member's head on the floor before the latter retaliated with offense of her own.

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Cameron Stewart, Dante Casanova, and Ryzin on AEW Rampage

Cameron Stewart looked to celebrate with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, but he got taken down with a lariat by the latter. Gunn then hit the Fameasser.

The short match ended after Anthony Bowens hit the Arrival, and Max Caster followed it up with the Mic Drop.

Result: The Acclaimed win on AEW Rampage

Grade: N/A

Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Lethal on AEW Rampage

Jay Lethal escaped from the ring to start the match and embraced Mark Briscoe. He then squared off with Cash Wheeler in the middle of the ring. Lethal then targeted Wheeler's midsection, but the latter responded with chops.

Jay Lethal hit a couple of bodyslams and looked to celebrate. However, Cash Wheeler came back with a hip toss. He then hit a clothesline and sent Lethal to the ringside area. Wheeler continued to have the upper hand as he went to the top rope, but Jay Lethal pushed him down.

Lethal then slammed Wheeler on the apron. He stomped on the FTR member. Lethal got a two-count after hitting a side slam and continued to have the momentum in the main event. Jay Lethal applied the abdominal stretch and had Sonjay Dutt's help for the move. However, Mark Briscoe stopped him.

Cash Wheeler got a two-count after an inside cradle on Lethal. The latter looked to hit an elbow drop from the top rope, but Wheeler had his knees up. Cash Wheeler came back with some strikes and got a two-count after a DDT from the middle rope.

After a back-and-forth between the two men, Jay Lethal hit the Lethal Combination on Wheeler. He went for the Lethal Injection, but his opponent caught him. Towards the end of the match, Jay Lethal caused a collision between Mark Briscoe and Cash Wheeler and hit the Lethal Injection for the victory.

Result: Jay Lethal def. Cash Wheeler on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Wheeler, and Briscoe argued after a controversial finish to the main event.

