AEW Rampage Results: WWE legend calls out CM Punk; brutal main event (15th April 2022)

This week's special edition of AEW Rampage features plenty of notable bouts, including a Texas Deathmatch for the AEW Championship between Hangman Page and Adam Cole. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta) will be in trios action against Gunn Club (Billy, Austin, and Colten), while Ruby Soho will compete in her first TV match in months.

Gunn Club vs. Blackpool Combat Club on AEW Rampage

Yuta and Austin Gunn started things off on AEW Rampage, with the former displaying his technical superiority. Colten Gunn is soon tagged in, but even he pales in front of Wheeler Yuta's creative reversals. Now, Bryan Danielson methodically wears down Colten as he locks him in the Romera Special.

Billy Gunn comes face-to-face with The American Dragon, as the former finally finds the opening for his team in the match. Back from the commercial break, Colten hits a picture-perfect dropkick on Danielson. However, the former WWE Champion eventually recovers and gives a hot tag to Jon Moxley.

The former AEW Champion single-handedly takes down both Austin and Colten, hitting Superplex on the latter, after which he hit a double DDT on them. Yuta hits a crossbody on Billy Gunn for a close count.

The veteran performer hits a double lariat to Mox and Danielson, leaving the WWE legend and Wheeler Yuta in the ring. After a few quick reversals, Yuta rolls up Billy Gunn for the win on AEW Rampage.

Blackpool Combat Club defeated Gunn Club

Grade - B -

The Butcher vs. Local competitor on AEW Rampage

The Butcher demolishes his opponent in a mere minute after hitting a brutal powerbomb.

The Butcher defeated a Local competitor on AEW Rampage

Grade - D

Backstage, Dustin Rhodes challenges CM Punk for a match at next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade on AEW Rampage

The match starts with both performers sharing some quick reversals. Renegade slowly gains control of the bout as Soho struggles to fight back. During the commercial break, the former WWE star finally finds an opening in the match when she hits multiple chops on her opponent, followed by a Sunset Flip.

Back to the live broadcast, Soho hits a backdrop Suplex on Renegade. Moments later, Robyne Renegade switches places with her sister Charlotte Renegade, taking advantage of the distracted referee. When Soho takes out Charlotte, Robyne appears from behind to roll her up, but in vain.

In the end, Ruby Soho finally hit a Destination Anywhere on Robyne Renegade for the win on AEW Rampage.

Ruby Soho defeated Robyne Renegade

Grade: B -

Hangman Page (C) vs. Adam Cole - AEW World Championship

Page pulled out a bunch of chairs and threw them into the ring even before the match officially started on AEW Rampage. Both Hangman Page and Adam Cole picked up a chair before coming to blows. The action soon spilled to the outside, where Page hit a big boot on Cole, after which the AEW Champion began laying down multiple punches on his opponent.

Hangman Page next sent Adam Cole crashing into the steel steps. The two performers began fighting among the crowd, where Page smashed a water bottle on The Panama City Playboy's head. Back in the ring, The Anxious Millinial Cowboy hit a Moonsault on Cole with a chair in his hand.

The former NXT Champion began bleeding at this point as Hangman Page continued to assault him at the ringside. Next, the AEW Champion set up a table, attempting to hit a Suplex on the table. However, Adam Cole countered with a Suplex of his own on Page on the concrete floor.

Cole hit a Running Knee strike on his opponent back inside the ring. The former NXT Champion then pulled out a steel chain, which he wrapped around the top rope and hit a creative Clothesline. Hangman Page hit a brutal Fireman's Carry on Cole on two chairs placed together in the ring a few moments later.

The AEW Champion followed this by hitting the Jedi but failed to capitalize on it by pinning his opponent. Hangman Page took to the top rope, from where he attempted a Moonsault on Cole on the outside, but the former NXT Champion counted by hitting a Superkick in mid-air.

Back in the ring, Adam Cole hit a Panama Sunrise. The two performers went to the top rope, from where Hangman Page executed a brutal-looking Suplex on The Panama City Playboy. Next, Page and Cole began exchanging punches and elbow strikes, with the crowd going wild.

Just as Adam Cole picked up a chair, Hangman Page hit a Buckshot Lariat out of nowhere on his opponent. Next, the AEW Champion tied Cole's hand to the top rope and pulled a barbed wire from underneath the ring. However, Page changes his mind and instead releases Cole's hand. However, the former WWE star capitalized upon this by hitting a low blow on Hangman Page.

Adam Cole attempted a Panam Sunrise on the ring apron, but Page countered it by wrapping the barbed wire around Cole's head and hitting a Jedi. Hangman Page quickly makes his way back into the ring as the referee counts until ten, with Adam Cole unable to make it into the squared circle in time.

Hangman Page defeated Adam Cole on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

This week's AEW Rampage was a one-match show, with Adam Cole and Hangman Page putting up a crackling and violent match for the fans. Apart from that, Ruby Soho and Blackpool Combat Club also continued their winnings ways.

Grade - B +

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava