AEW Rampage Results: Former WWE star destroyed, Bryan Danielson suffers freak accident

This week's edition of AEW Rampage featured two big tag-team matches. Shawn Spears was also in action against a former WWE star.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet took on Kris Statlander in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Cup.

Read on for full AEW Rampage results.

Evil Uno, 10 and Fuego Del Sol vs. House of Black on AEW Rampage

Brody King and Evil Uno started the match off for their respective teams. Uno took King down early on, but he was soon overpowered and forced back into the corner. King tagged in Malakai Black as he went all over Evil Uno.

Uno scrambled and tagged out, with 10 coming in. The big man powered Black into the corner, but the former WWE star tried to lock in an ankle lock. 10 broke out of it and tagged in Fuego Del Sol.

Buddy Matthews then tagged in for the first time. He stomped on Fuego's head before going after his arm, delivering an arm-breaker emulating Pental Oscuro. Matthews then added Penta's trademark 'Cero Miedo' taunt to add rub it in a little more. Matthews then took down Evil Uno as Brody King took down Fuego on the apron.

10 rallied for his team after the commercial break, going after both Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews. Brody King tried to come in, and The Dark Order member clotheslined him out of the ring. 10 then went to lock in the Full Nelson, but Black broke free and caught him with a knee strike.

The match's finish saw Brody King taking down both Fuego Del Sol and 10. He then hit Fuego Del Sol with the Ganso Bomb and pinned him.

House of Black def. Evil Uno, 10 and Fuego Del Sol

MATCH RATING: B

The Death Triangle came out after the match on AEW Rampage with Penta carrying a tombstone which was covered. The cover was removed as it read House of Black and Double or Nothing.

Following the commercial break on AEW Rampage, Tony Schiavone was talking to FTR in a backstage segment. Harwood and Wheeler said that they will defend the ROH Tag Team Championship against Roppongi Vice next week.

Shawn Spears vs. Big Damo on AEW Rampage

Shawn Spears was in action ahead of his steel cage match against Wardlow next week on AEW Dynamite. Facing Spears was former WWE star Big Damo. The match ended up being surprisingly short. Damo took the initiative early on, hitting Spears with a dive from the apron to the floor. He then rolled Spears into the ring and hit a senton.

Damo went for a Vader Bomb but missed. Spears took advantage, hitting a running knee followed by the C4 to pick up the win.

Shawn Spears def. Big Damo

MATCH RATING: B-

Backstage, The Undisputed Elite as The Young Bucks officially challenged The Hardys to a match at Double or Nothing.

Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander (Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Quarter-final)

Kris Statlander made a strong start to the match, powering Red Velvet back into the corner. Velvet tried to hit back, but Statlander hit a Gorilla Press before dropping Velvet face-first into the mat.

Red Velvet then tried to fight back with a head-scissor, but it was blocked again. With Velvet out on the floor, Statlander tried a Baseball Slide Dropkick but got caught in the apron. Velvet took the chance to land in some shots on Statlander before getting on the apron and going for a crossbody. However, Statlander showed off her power once again as she caught Velvet and rolled her into the ring.

After the commercial break, Statlander hit a German Suplex for a two-count. Statlander went to follow up with a vertical suplex for Velvet to block it and hit The Final Slice. Statlander was able to kick out.

The finish saw Red Velvet going to hit Statlander with a spinning kick. Statlander reversed it and went for The Big Bang Theory. Velvet blocked it and rolled up her opponent. Statlander reversed the roll-up for the three-count and the win.

Kris Statlander def. Red Velvet on AEW Rampage

MATCH RATING: B

Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan jumped Statlander after the match. Ruby Soho ran down from the commentary desk to chase the heels away. It wasn't enough to turn the tide, as Anna Jay came out to even the odds for the babyfaces.

Back from the commercial break, Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, and Dan Lambert were in the ring. Sky implored Sammy Guevara to return his TNT Title. We then saw Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti outside the arena.

The former TNT Champion wanted a rematch at Double or Nothing. Lambert declined the challenge as Guevara smashed the title with a sledgehammer. Frankie Kazarian then appeared and he too smashed the title.

Matt Sydal and Dante Martin vs. Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson on AEW Rampage

The match started with Bryan Danielson going after Dante Martin inside the ring while Moxley went after Sydal at ringside. Moxley tagged in and was all over Martin, hitting a vertical suplex.

The Blackpool Combat Club members traded tags, keeping constant pressure on young Dante Martin. Sydal finally tagged in, lighting Moxley up with a series of kicks. Mox and Sydal went back and forth during the commercial break.

We came back from the break as Dante Martin tagged in. He was all over the Blackpool Combat Club, taking both men down. Martin headed to the top rope and hit Danielson with a crossbody as Sydal and Mox brawled at ringside.

The American Dragon replied with a Butterfly Suplex off the top rope and then locked in the Labelle Lock. Martin somehow managed to crawl over to the bottom rope. Mox tagged back in and went for the Paradigm Shift but it was blocked.

The former AEW World Champion then hit a Piledriver instead. Moxley then rained down elbow strikes on Martin as Danielson clubbed Sydal. He then hit Martin with the Paradigm Shift for the win.

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley def. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin on AEW Rampage

MATCH RATING: A-

After the match, Moxley and Bryan Danielson were attacked by members of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Danielson was also at the end of a freak accident as his leg was caught between the entrance ramp and the ring as the show went off the air.

Overall, AEW Rampage was a good show with some fast-paced action. There were some good matches, with the highlight of the show being the main event as Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley took on Dante Martin and Matt Sydal.

Episode Rating: B-

