Welcome to the results for the December 9, 2022, episode of AEW Rampage. The episode was taped from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas after Dynamite ended.

There were four matches with big names like Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy involved. The show also marked one year since Hook's debut.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita on AEW Rampage

The men locked up and traded chips and strikes to get the match underway. Moxley offered a handshake but slapped Takeshita instead. The Japanese star sent the former AEW world champion out of the ring, and both men traded hard fights before the former WWE star stomped on Takeshita’s head.

Moxley was busted open as we headed back to the ring for the BCC member to deliver a piledriver. Takeshita dodged a second piledriver attempt, but the former DDT star hit a leaping clothesline before both men battled it out on the apron. Takeshita hit a Slingshot DDT into the ring for a nearfall.

Takeshita went on to hit a Brainbuster, but Moxley managed to kick out again. A Blue Thunderbomb wasn’t enough to put the three-time AEW world champion away.

Moxley got his knees up to foil Takeshita’s frog splash attempt. Mox then hit the hammer and anvil elbows before hitting a Death Rider, but Takeshita kicked out at one. Eventually, Mox locked in the Bulldog Choke for the win.

Moxley and Hangman Adam Page had another brawl before they had to be separated.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Konosuke Takeshita

Grade: B

Hikaru Shida vs. The Bunny for the Regina di Wave Championship

The women locked up before trading shots. Hikaru Shida got the advantage, dropping the Bunny with a scoop slam. The former AEW women’s champion hit an enziguiri, but the Bunny moved out of the corner to avoid a dropkick and gain control of the match.

The Bunny hit a sliding lariat and followed it up with a number of elbow strikes. Shida fought back, but the Bunny cut her comeback off with a kick. Penelope Ford provided a distraction, helping the Bunny maintain control.

The referee took the kendo stick away from the Bunny, allowing Shida a way back into the match. She delivered a Michinoku Driver, followed by the Katana to pin and retain her title.

Result: Hikaru Shida def. The Bunny

Grade: C

W. Morrissey and Lee Moriarty vs. Clayton Bloodstone and Izzy James on AEW Rampage

W. Morrissey's name was changed to Big Bill. It was a completely one-sided squash that ended with Big Bill delivering a huge choke slam and pinning his opponent with his foot on his chest.

Result: W. Morrissey and Lee Moriarty def. Clayton Bloodstone and Izzy James

Grade: D

Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Seven for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

The match started with typical Orange Cassidy shenanigans. Trent Seven delivered a few chops and then hit a scoop slam before going for an early cover. OC took Kip Sabian down at ringside as he rolled Trent back into the ring.

Trent hit a DDT as the Butcher, the Blade, and the Bunny attacked the Best Friends on the ramp. Trent hit a huge Superplex for a nearfall. The former NXT star drove OC’s head into the turnbuckle and went for a suicide dive on the outside, but OC moved away and delivered a suicide dive of his own.

Trent went for a brainbuster, but the champion countered with a Stunner. Trent hit an inside-out lariat for another nearfall, and he had OC reeling. OC fought back with a tornado DDT before heading up to the top rope.

Trent countered and hit a twisted piledriver for a close two-count. Freshly Squeezed fought back again, delivering an Orange Punch and the Beach Break for the win.

After the match, Kip Sabian attacked Orange Cassidy before Dustin Rhodes ran out to make the save.

Result: Orange Cassidy def. Trent Seven

Grade: C+

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes