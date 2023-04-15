Create

AEW Rampage Results: Former WWE star returns, Jeff Hardy's first match after 10 months announced, top star attacked

By Kaushik Das
Modified Apr 15, 2023 09:02 IST
Another great episode of AEW Rampage

Welcome to this week's AEW Rampage results. The show featured four matches, including the return of a former WWE star.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Aussie Open (c) vs. Best Friends on AEW Rampage - IWGP Tag Team Title Match

It’s Friday and you know what that means! #AEWRampage is on TNT RIGHT NOW! We're kicking things off with the IWGP Tag Team Champions #AussieOpen taking on #BestFriends with the title on the line! https://t.co/LlqqMLlxj4

Best Friends had the early advantage in this title bout, but Aussie Open stopped them in their tracks. Trent Beretta hit a crossbody for a two-count, however, Kyle Fletcher caught him shortly after to get the upper hand.

The champions were in control, with Fletcher hitting a delayed vertical suplex on Trent. The latter looked set to make a comeback, but Aussie Open stopped him, with Fletcher hitting a big boot and a cutter. The action spilled to the outside, and Best Friends hit a superplex.

Towards the end of the match, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor hit the Doomsday Knee Strike on Mark Davis for a two-count. Kyle Fletcher and Taylor were the legal men, and the former hit a spinning tombstone piledriver. Trent got taken out with a piledriver, and Aussie Open hit the Coriolis to retain their titles.

What an incredible victory by the IWGP Tag Team Champions #AussieOpen!@kylefletcherpro @DUNKZILLADavis#AndSTILL!Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/Ni9wXbA5z8

Result: Aussie Open retained on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

This isn’t what @SussexCoChicken signed up for… @sonjaydutterson @TheLethalJay @RealJeffJarrett @hellosatnamWatch #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/GNMpWEdPHW

FTR segment on AEW Rampage

"This is our redemption story."Two-time #AEW World Tag Team Champions #FTR (@DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR) with a message for everyone right now on #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/663xdg2DKJ

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood came down to the ring for an interview with Tony Schiavone. Wheeler said they won the AEW Tag Team Title after two years and five months before thanking the fans.

He then announced that FTR had signed a four-year deal with All Elite Wrestling. He further added that the duo will retire after the expiry of their current contracts.

Dax Harwood stated that FTR have a lot to offer the fans, and they will give it their all in this 'last run."

The newly formed team of @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND @730hook & @IsiahKassidy are ready to take on #TheFirm! Tune in to #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/sggvjKP3VE

Mark Briscoe, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal vs. Angelico, Luther, Man Scout, and Serpentico on AEW Rampage

The team of Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken, @TheLethalJay, @RealJeffJarrett & @hellosatnam making their way to the ring for 8-man tag action!Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/qgav2xSYye

Mark Briscoe and "Man Scout" Jake Manning started the match respectively for their teams. After a bit of chaos, Satnam Singh hit a chokeslam on Manning.

Towards the end of the match, Briscoe made the tag and hit the Froggy Bow to pick up the victory for his team.

HUGE chokeslam by @hellosatnam, topped off with the Froggy-Bow by @SussexCoChicken on @manscoutmanning secures the victory, but Mark Briscoe is not having any of itWatch #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/M4iepU8O9b

Result: Jeff Jarrett, Mark Briscoe, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal def. Jake Manning and The Spanish Announce Project

Grade: N/A

Taya Valkyrie vs. Emi Sakura on AEW Rampage

.@thetayavalkyrie is ready to take on @emisakura_gtmv right now on #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/oiIzEdpsnJ

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring to start things off. Taya Valkyrie unloaded with some vicious chops before Emi Sakura slapped her. Valkyrie took her opponent down with a lariat. She then hit a double knee strike for a two-count.

After a back-and-forth, Sakura got the advantage as Jade Cargill and Leila Grey appeared on the ramp. The action spilled to the ringside area, and Sakura hit a crossbody on the steel steps. Back inside the ring, Valkyrie hit a powerbomb to make her comeback.

Towards the end of the match, Taya Valkyrie hit her Road to Valhalla finisher to pick up the pinfall victory over Emi Sakura.

.@thetayavalkyrie sends @emisakura_gtmv on the Road to Valhalla, but TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill gets the last laughWatch #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/0MHfu9vWyA

Result: Taya Valkyrie def. Emi Sakura on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Cargill, and Grey entered the ring and attacked the former WWE star. Jade Cargill hit the Jaded finisher to end the segment on top

JAS and The Acclaimed segment on AEW Rampage

Rapping is easy, according to #JerichoAppreciationSociety's @theDaddyMagic, @TheAngeloParker and @realjakehager??Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/zm8DBCw7k7

Daddy Magic, Jake Hager, and Cool Hand Ang came out to take shots at The Acclaimed with a rap battle. However, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn ran down to the ring, and a brawl ensued.

#TheAcclaimed (@platinummax @bowens_official) & @realbillygunn want to take scissoring to the next level with @thedaddymagic 😨✂️Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/3t8hDGlnMS

The Acclaimed and Gunn looked to cut Daddy Magic's nip**es, but the Jericho Appreciation Society member escaped unscathed. A match was set up between the two factions for next week's Dynamite.

Shawn Spears vs. Jack Perry on AEW Rampage

#JungleBoy Jack Perry @boy_myth_legend makes his way to the ring for the main event!Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/DHAlb5iHUH

The two stars squared off in the middle of the ring. They engaged in a bit of chain wrestling before Shawn Spears got a one-count. The action spilled to the outside, and Spears hit a kick on Jack Perry.

Perry retaliated by shoving his opponent onto the barricade. However, the former WWE star hit a lariat on his opponent and sent him over the barricade. Shawn Spears and Jack Perry battled in the crowd before making their way back to the ring.

The two stars fought in the ringside area once again, and Perry hit a suplex to get the upper hand. He then to the top rope, but Spears stopped his offense. He then hit a suplex and got another pinfall attempt. Jack Perry hit a lateral press for a two-count, but Shawn Spears reversed it and got a two-count of his own.

After a back-and-forth, both men were lying flat on their backs. Perry hit an enziguiri before Spears dropped him with a DDT. Jack Perry hit a leaping flatliner for a two-count, but Shawn Spears hit a backbreaker.

Towards the end of the match, Perry reversed Spears' pinfall attempt and got the victory on the Friday night show.

In a match that could have gone either way, #JungleBoy Jack Perry @boy_myth_legend scores the close victory!Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/jU2rBKSXWB

Result: Jack Perry def. Shawn Spears on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

