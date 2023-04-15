AEW Rampage Results: Former WWE star returns, Jeff Hardy's first match after 10 months announced, top star attacked

Welcome to this week's AEW Rampage results. The show featured four matches, including the return of a former WWE star.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Aussie Open (c) vs. Best Friends on AEW Rampage - IWGP Tag Team Title Match

Best Friends had the early advantage in this title bout, but Aussie Open stopped them in their tracks. Trent Beretta hit a crossbody for a two-count, however, Kyle Fletcher caught him shortly after to get the upper hand.

The champions were in control, with Fletcher hitting a delayed vertical suplex on Trent. The latter looked set to make a comeback, but Aussie Open stopped him, with Fletcher hitting a big boot and a cutter. The action spilled to the outside, and Best Friends hit a superplex.

Towards the end of the match, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor hit the Doomsday Knee Strike on Mark Davis for a two-count. Kyle Fletcher and Taylor were the legal men, and the former hit a spinning tombstone piledriver. Trent got taken out with a piledriver, and Aussie Open hit the Coriolis to retain their titles.

Result: Aussie Open retained on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

FTR segment on AEW Rampage

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood came down to the ring for an interview with Tony Schiavone. Wheeler said they won the AEW Tag Team Title after two years and five months before thanking the fans.

He then announced that FTR had signed a four-year deal with All Elite Wrestling. He further added that the duo will retire after the expiry of their current contracts.

Dax Harwood stated that FTR have a lot to offer the fans, and they will give it their all in this 'last run."

Mark Briscoe, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal vs. Angelico, Luther, Man Scout, and Serpentico on AEW Rampage

Mark Briscoe and "Man Scout" Jake Manning started the match respectively for their teams. After a bit of chaos, Satnam Singh hit a chokeslam on Manning.

Towards the end of the match, Briscoe made the tag and hit the Froggy Bow to pick up the victory for his team.

Result: Jeff Jarrett, Mark Briscoe, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal def. Jake Manning and The Spanish Announce Project

Grade: N/A

Taya Valkyrie vs. Emi Sakura on AEW Rampage

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring to start things off. Taya Valkyrie unloaded with some vicious chops before Emi Sakura slapped her. Valkyrie took her opponent down with a lariat. She then hit a double knee strike for a two-count.

After a back-and-forth, Sakura got the advantage as Jade Cargill and Leila Grey appeared on the ramp. The action spilled to the ringside area, and Sakura hit a crossbody on the steel steps. Back inside the ring, Valkyrie hit a powerbomb to make her comeback.

Towards the end of the match, Taya Valkyrie hit her Road to Valhalla finisher to pick up the pinfall victory over Emi Sakura.

Result: Taya Valkyrie def. Emi Sakura on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Cargill, and Grey entered the ring and attacked the former WWE star. Jade Cargill hit the Jaded finisher to end the segment on top

JAS and The Acclaimed segment on AEW Rampage

Daddy Magic, Jake Hager, and Cool Hand Ang came out to take shots at The Acclaimed with a rap battle. However, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn ran down to the ring, and a brawl ensued.

The Acclaimed and Gunn looked to cut Daddy Magic's nip**es, but the Jericho Appreciation Society member escaped unscathed. A match was set up between the two factions for next week's Dynamite.

Shawn Spears vs. Jack Perry on AEW Rampage

The two stars squared off in the middle of the ring. They engaged in a bit of chain wrestling before Shawn Spears got a one-count. The action spilled to the outside, and Spears hit a kick on Jack Perry.

Perry retaliated by shoving his opponent onto the barricade. However, the former WWE star hit a lariat on his opponent and sent him over the barricade. Shawn Spears and Jack Perry battled in the crowd before making their way back to the ring.

The two stars fought in the ringside area once again, and Perry hit a suplex to get the upper hand. He then to the top rope, but Spears stopped his offense. He then hit a suplex and got another pinfall attempt. Jack Perry hit a lateral press for a two-count, but Shawn Spears reversed it and got a two-count of his own.

After a back-and-forth, both men were lying flat on their backs. Perry hit an enziguiri before Spears dropped him with a DDT. Jack Perry hit a leaping flatliner for a two-count, but Shawn Spears hit a backbreaker.

Towards the end of the match, Perry reversed Spears' pinfall attempt and got the victory on the Friday night show.

Result: Jack Perry def. Shawn Spears on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

