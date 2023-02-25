AEW Rampage Results: Former WWE star returns after many months, Young Bucks in first-time ever dream match, Saraya attacked

Welcome to the results for the February 24, 2023, episode of AEW Rampage.

This week’s episode featured the usual four matches. The Young Bucks took on Aussie Open in a hugely anticipated match. Toni Storm was rebuffed by a former WWE star, while Sammy Guevara took on a rising young star.

Without any delay, let’s jump into the results.

Young Bucks vs. Aussie Open on AEW Rampage

Mark Davis and Matt Jackson got the match underway. Both members of the Aussie Open double-teamed on Jackson for an early pinfall attempt. They cut the ring in half, but the AEW EVP fought back to tag in Nick Jackson. The former AEW Tag Team Champions combined to force the Aussie Open out of the ring.

Mark Davis scoop-slammed both Jackson Brothers and went for a cover, getting a nearfall. Chaos ensued as all four men populated the ring before the action spilled to the outside. Aussie Open took control yet again, but Nick Jackson dropped Fletcher with a top rope hurricanrana.

Matt Jackson got the hot tag and hit a Flying Lariat on Fletcher. Davis tried to go interfere, but Jackson fought him off. He then delivered a flying elbow to Fletcher for a nearfall. Matt and Nick worked together to punish Fletcher, but Mark broke up the pin attempt. After chaotic action involving all four men, Aussie Open dominated again.

The Bucks got inside the ring to even the odds and all four men collapsed on the mat. The lights went off briefly, allowing Fletcher to drop Matt with a Tombstone. Nick saved the match for his team as Aussie Open ended up laying each other out. The Young Bucks finished the match with a BTE Trigger on Kyle Fletcher.

After the match, the House of Black made their presence felt but retreated without any physical altercation.

Result: Young Bucks def. Aussie Open

Grade: A

Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

Toni Storm started strong, but Willow Nightingale responded with a shoulder block. She dropped the former AEW Women’s Champion with a scoop slam and followed it up with chops in the corner.

Storm pulled Willow’s hair back and drop-kicked her out of the ring. Back inside the ring, Storm delivered a hip attack followed by a DDT, but Willow kicked out. The latter fought back and dropped Toni with a Death Valley driver. Saraya provided a distraction, allowing Toni Storm to deliver a Storm Zero for the win.

After her win, Toni Storm and Saraya tried to spray paint Willow but were unsuccessful, thanks to Ruby Soho. AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter then attacked Saraya.

Result: Toni Storm def. Willow Nightingale

Grade: C+

Lance Archer vs. Bryce Saturn

Lance Archer, alongside Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, made his return to AEW action as he took out Bryce Saturn on the ramp itself. The Murderhawk Monster destroyed Saturn within seconds inside the ring with a huge lariat.

Result: Lance Archer def. Bryce Saturn

Grade: C

Sammy Guevara vs Action Andretti in the AEW Rampage main event

Action Andretti went for an early roll up, but Sammy Guevara kicked out. Andretti and Sammy clashed at ringside as the former launched the latter into the ringside barricade. Inside the ring, Andretti got a nearfall with a Falcon Arrow.

The action spilled to the outside again, and the Spanish God was on top this time. Andretti fought back and delivered a 450 Splash from the ring apron to the outside. The Jericho Appreciation Society member took control inside the ring, but Andretti hit a Disaster Kick for a nearfall. Both men traded forearm strikers before the Spanish God hit a running knee strike.

Daniel Garcia interfered, striking Andretti while the referee wasn't looking, allowing the three-time TNT Champion to win the match with a GTH.

Result: Sammy Guevara def. Action Andretti

Grade: B+

