AEW Rampage Results: Former WWE stars in street fight, Jon Moxley wrestles indie star

This week's AEW Rampage featured a street fight main event as well as interim world champion Jon Moxley in action against Mance Warner. Also on the show, IMPACT legend Madison Rayne made her AEW debut.

Read on for full AEW Rampage results:

Jon Moxley vs. Mance Warner on AEW Rampage

Mance Warner gave a good account of himself in this match. It started off with the champion dominating, but Warner hit back. Mox looked in a spot of both during the middle of the match where Warner was in firm control.

With Moxley down on the mat, Warner brought a steel chair into the ring. Moxley threw a right hand at the chair, taking out Warner and the chair. Warner was busted open by now as Moxley hit a tope suicida out to ringside.

Back inside the squared circle, Moxley hit a superplex and began to stomp his opponent. Mox then locked in the bulldog choke and picked up the win after Warner tapped out.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Mance Warner

MATCH RATING: B

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tune into TNT NOW for QT Marshall and the Factory made an offer to Ricky Starks, that he did refuse.Tune into TNT NOW for #AEWRampage LIVE from Grand Rapids! QT Marshall and the Factory made an offer to Ricky Starks, that he did refuse.Tune into TNT NOW for #AEWRampage LIVE from Grand Rapids! https://t.co/Wj9msE1ngr

Ricky Starks was backstage when he was approached by QT Marshall and The Factory. Starks was in no mood to join them and walked away.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ryan Nemeth on AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Takeshita giving the Hollywood Hunk Ryan Nemeth a beatdown here on #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! Takeshita giving the Hollywood Hunk Ryan Nemeth a beatdown here on #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! https://t.co/uRayrV8xqH

Takeshita made short work of his opponent. He hit a running forearm followed by repeated strikes in the corner.

Nemeth tried to take advantage after Peter Avalon grabbed Takeshita's foot from the outside. Takeshita replied with a Blue Thunder Bomb and a running knee for the win.

Result: Konosuke Takeshita def. Ryan Nemeth

MATCH RATING: N/A

Madison Rayne vs. Leila Grey on AEW Rampage

The match started off very slow, mostly with Leila Grey dominating. Grey sent Rayne crashing out of the ring.

She locked in a sleeper hold, which she had in place for a while. Rayne hit back with an elbow across the jaw, followed by a Northern Lights Suplex. Rayne then hit the Crossrayne for the win.

Result: Madison Rayne def. Leila Grey

MATCH RATING: D

Jade Cargill confronted Madison Rayne after the match.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods (Street fight main events AEW Rampage)

Tony Nese threw some protein powder into Keith Lee's face early on in the match. Strickland then booted the powder into Nese's face. Nese was then taken down by a toolbox. Woods went after Strickland, suplexing him into the steel steps.

Back in the ring, Woods and Nese had Swerve isolated. Woods suplexed Swerve into a trash can before striking Keith Lee with trash can lid. Woods rained down right hands on Strickland. Nese and Woods went to suplex Swerve Strickland through a table set up at ringside but just couldn't get it done.

Mark Sterling hit Keith Lee with a steel chair from out at ringside. It didn't have much effect on the big man but gave Woods and Nese the opening to take him down. Both men covered Lee, but Strickland hit a 450 splash to break it up.

Mark Sterling then hit Swerve Sterling with a wrench, taking him down. Keith Lee took Nese down at ringside. Mark Sterling climbed to the top rope with Swerve on a table. Lee grabbed his foot, with Sterling crashing through the table.

Josh Woods then hit Keith Lee with German Suplex from the apron through a table at ringside. Swerve went after Tony Nese, and him with the Swerve Stomp, and that was enough too put him away.

Result: Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland def. Tony Nese and Josh Woods

MATCH RATING: B+

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far