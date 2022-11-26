AEW Rampage Results: Former WWE US Champion challenges Chris Jericho, major heel turn, top star seemingly injured after a botch

Welcome to the results for this week’s AEW Rampage.

Friday night’s episode was taped and featured 4 matches. A former WWE star challenged for the ROH World Championship while a popular babyface turned heel. FTR put one of their titles on the line and Dante Martin seemingly suffered an unfortunate injury.

Without any delay, let’s jump into the results.

Top Flight vs FTR on AEW Rampage for the ROH Tag Team Championship

Darius Martin and Dax Harwood squared off to start the match as the former got the better of the early exchanges. Dax eventually took control as he delivered a leg drop and tagged in Cash Wheeler.

He immediately chopped Darius but Darius outpaced him and delivered an arm drag before Dante Martin tagged in. Top Flight used their speed and agility to maintain control of the match. Dax tagged in and got FTR back into the match as he overpowered Darius.

Dante saved his partner by delivering a flying knee to FTR as Top Flight got the upper hand again. Dante botched a top rope dive and delivered a crossbody to Dax inside the ring for a nearfall.

Cash delivered a huge frog splash but Darius broke up the pin attempt as momentum continued to swing back and forth. The defending champions eventually delivered the Big Rig on Dante Martin for the win.

Result: FTR def. Top Flight to retain the ROH Tag Team Championship

Grade: A

Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli promo battle

Chris Jericho, along with the JAS made their way to the ring. Claudio Castagnoli interrupted their promo and challenged the Ocho for the ROH World Championship. The match was set for Final Battle in December with the condition that if the Swiss Superman loses, he’ll have to join the JAS.

Anthony Henry vs Darby Allin on AEW Rampage

Anthony Henry started off very strongly as Darby Allin struggled to get in any offense. He eventually delivered a suicide dive but Henry delivered a back heel trip on the ring apron.

Darby Allin dodged a double knee from the top rope before hitting a Code Red. Sting sent Drake into the ringside barricade as he tried to interfere in the match. Darby ate a superplex but countered a vertical suplex into a Scorpion Death Drop and finished the match with a Coffin Drop.

Result: Darby Allin def. Anthony Henry

Grade: C+

Hikaru Shida vs Queen Aminata on AEW Rampage

Hikaru Shida came out to the ring to take on Queen Aminata. A distraction from Penelope Ford and the Bunny allowed Aminata to take early control. Shida stemmed her dominant with a roll up attempt before hitting an elbow strike. The former AEW women’s champion hit a running knee for the win.

Result: Hikaru Shida def. Queen Aminata

Grade: C

Butcher, Blade and RUSH vs The Dark Order on AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling @AEW here on Absolutely despicable acts by @pres10vance as he tosses his mask directly in front of a broken-hearted Negative 1here on #AEWRampage on TNT Absolutely despicable acts by @pres10vance as he tosses his mask directly in front of a broken-hearted Negative 1 💔 here on #AEWRampage on TNT https://t.co/q9sSa9F3vE

The heels created a 3 on one advantage for themselves as Alex Reynolds had to take on a lot of punishment. John Silver tagged in and was full of energy but the numbers got the better of him as well as the heel took control once again.

RUSH prevented Silver from making the tag as 10 suddenly ran up to the ring and in a surprising turn of events, turned on the Dark Order. This allowed RUSH to pick up the win.

Result: Butcher, Blade and RUSH def. Dark Order

Grade: C

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes