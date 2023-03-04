AEW Rampage Results: Former WWE veteran approaches 27-year-old star, tag team implosion continues, Cody Rhodes' family in action

Welcome to the results for the March 3, 2023, episode of AEW Rampage.

This week's episode got underway with a huge Fatal Four-Way match between four of the best tag teams in AEW. Riho faced her mentor Emi Sakura in a hard-hitting match while Powerhouse Hobbs squashed his opponent. Former AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee were on opposite ends in the main event.

Let's jump into the results.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Aussie Open vs. Top Flight vs. Dark Order in the AEW Rampage opener

Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds attacked Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta during their entrance while Aussie Open and Top Flight were already in the ring.

Yuta and Claudio combined to punish Alex Reynolds as the show headed into commercial. Wheeler Yuta became the legal man and took out John Silver, but this allowed Reynolds to make a comeback.

Dante Martin took out both members of Aussie Open. Top Flight tried to go for the cover, but Silver broke it up. Mark Davis accidentally attacked his own partner and all hell broke loose with all the wrestlers getting their offense in.

Ultimately, Wheeler Yuta picked up a pinfall victory for his win after stealing it from Dark Order put down Darius Martin.

Result: Blackpool Combat Club def. Aussie Open, Top Flight, and Dark Order

Grade: B

Emi Sakura vs. Riho

The mentor versus protege match started with a collar and elbow tie-up before Emi Sakura tossed the former AEW Women’s Champion around. Riho responded with a dropkick and a running knee in the corner.

The action spilled to the outside, and Emi hit a huge crossbody while Riho was sitting against the barricade. Back inside the ring, Riho tried to fight back with forearm shots. Riho hit a 619 and a crossbody from the top rope for a nearfall. Emi Sakura earned a nearfall with a splash of her own.

The inaugural AEW Women’s Champion hit a running knee and moved out of a moonsault attempt before rolling up Emi for the win.

Result: Riho def. Emi Sakura

Grade: B+

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Serpentico

Powerhouse Hobbs showed up mere days after winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match. He destroyed Serpentico within seconds to win the match. He cut a short promo about the upcoming match at Revolution between himself, Samoa Joe, and Wardlow.

Result: Powerhouse Hobbs def. Serpentico

Grade: C

Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux vs. Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee

Before the match, former WWE star Don Callis approached Konosuke Takeshita with a proposition.

The heels blindsided the babyfaces to get the match underway. Keith Lee fought back against Parker as he pummelled him in the corner. Dustin Rhodes tagged in and hit ten punches in the corner.

Parker Boudreaux dropped Dustin as the match headed into a commercial.

Keith Lee tagged in as he and Parker had a hard-hitting encounter. The Limitless One dropped Parker with a shoulder tackle as he went after his former tag team partner, Swerve. The former NXT North American Champion hit a few kicks as Keith reloaded with chops.

Swerve and Parker combined to take the big man down, and a top rope stomp earned the Mogul Affiliates a nearfall. Tandem offense from Dustin and Keith earned them a huge win.

Result: Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee def. Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux

Grade: B

As the show was going off-air, Ricky Starks attacked Chris Jericho to build their match for Sunday.

