AEW Rampage Results: Former WWE World Champion defeated; Bullet Club member challenges Ricky Starks; major title match

Welcome to this week's AEW Rampage results. The show featured four matches, including one title bout.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta on AEW Rampage - TNT Championship Match

Powerhouse Hobbs overpowered Penta in the early exchanges of the match. The latter hit back with a superkick, but Hobbs got the advantage once again. The action spilled to the outside and the champion dropped the Lucha Brothers member on the guardrail.

Penta made his comeback with a Slingblade and then followed it up with a backstabber for a two-count. Hobbs recovered and hit the Big Ending for a two-count on Penta. After a back-and-forth between the two stars, Penta sent Hobbs into the steel steps and followed it up with stomps.

Towards the end of the match, QT Marshall looked to hit Penta with a chair shot, but Alex Abrahantes stopped him. Aaron Solo came in from behind, however, Penta took care of him with the Fear Factor.

Powerhouse Hobbs took advantage of the distractions and hit the Town Business to retain the TNT Title on the Friday night show.

Result: Powerhouse Hobbs retained on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, QT Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs looked to attack Abrahantes, but Rey Fenix ran down the ring with a hammer and chased the heels away.

Ricky Starks segment on AEW Rampage

Ricky Starks said that he was not in the mood for more talk and called out Juice Robinson. The former WWE star came out to the ramp and proceeded to confront Starks, but backed off.

The Absolute went after Juice Robinson, however, the latter managed to escape through the crowd. The Bullet Club member then challenged Starks to a match on the April 5, 2023, edition of Dynamite to end the segment.

Brody King vs. Jake Hager on AEW Rampage

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring. They couldn't take each other down initially before Brody King hit a double-handed chop to drop Jake Hager. The action spilled to the outside and Hager sent King crashing into the barricades.

The JAS member continued his momentum with stomps in the corner of the squared circle. Brody King looked to make a comeback with some strikes, but Jake Hager stopped him. He then choked King on the middle rope.

The House of Black came back with a Big Boss Man Slam and got a two-count. Hager looked to apply the Ankle Lock, but King rolled out of it. He then set Jake Hager up for the cannonball, but the latter dodged it. Jake Hager went for the Hager Bomb, however, Brody King countered it.

Towards the end of the match, Anna Jay A.S. came out of nowhere and attacked Julia Hart. But Brody King managed to hit the All-Seeing-Eye on Jake Hager to win the match on the Friday night show.

Result: Brody King def. Jake Hager on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Leila Grey vs. Taya Valkyrie on AEW Rampage

The two stars did some trash-talking before Taya Valkyrie took Leila Grey down with a clothesline. A distraction from Mark Sterling gave Grey the upper hand, but that didn't last long.

Valkyrie hit some heavy strikes before finishing off Leila Grey with the Road to Valhalla.

Result: Taya Valkyrie def. Leila Grey on AEW Rampage

Grade: N/A

Post-match, Mark Sterling entered the ring and confronted Taya Valkyrie for using Jade Cargill's finisher. However, the former WWE star ended up hitting him with the Road to Valhalla.

The Acclaimed vs. The Kingdom on AEW Rampage

Max Caster and Mike Bennett started the match on behalf of their respective teams. The heels got the upper hand after a distraction from Maria Bennett. Anthony Bowens was tagged in and he unloaded with chops on Bennett.

Caster tagged himself in and hit a slam on Bennett. The Acclaimed then hit the Scissor Me Timbers on the former WWE star. A leg pull from Matt Taven allowed Mike Bennett to take Caster down. Taven and Caaster briefly exchanged some chops before The Kingdom member got a cheap shot to the eye.

The Kingdom got a two-count on Max Caster, but Anthony Bowens broke it up. Taven hit a spinning kick on Caster for another two-count. Max Caster was completely isolated in the heels' corner. The Kingdom then hit a double-team move for another two-count. Billy Gunn chased Maria Bennett away.

Anthony Bowens was tagged in. He unloaded on Matt Taven with a kick to the midsection before taking down Mike Bennett. Towards the end, Bowens hit the Arrival on Taven and Caster followed it up with the Mic Drop for the win.

Result: The Acclaimed def. The Kingdom on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

