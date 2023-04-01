AEW Rampage Results: House of Black decimate popular stars, former WWE star sued

Welcome to this week's AEW Rampage results. The show featured four matches and a main event featuring Bullet Club member Juice Robinson.

So without further ado. Let's head straight to the results:

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sammy Guevara on AEW Rampage

Both Konosuke Takeshita and Sammy Guevara squared off in the middle of the ring to start things off. After a back-and-forth, Takeshita dropped Guevara on the ropes.

At one point, the two stars were on the turnbuckles, but The Spanish God escaped and stomped on the Japanese star to take advantage. Konosuke Takeshita countered a brainbuster attempt with one of his own to make a comeback in the match.

He then leveled Guevara with a German suplex and a lariat. Sammy Guevara got a two-count after hitting the Spanish Fly. He went for the shooting star press, but Takeshita countered it. He then hit a blue thunder bomb for a two-count. Both stars were on the top turnbuckles, and Konosuke Takeshita hit a released avalanche German suplex. He got a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, a brief distraction from Tay Melo helped Sammy Guevara to hit a knee strike. He then finished off Takeshita with the GTH to win on Rampage.

Result: Sammy Guevara def. Konosuke Takeshita on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Kings of the Black Throne vs. Best Friends on AEW Rampage

Trent Beretta and Malakai Black started the match for their respective teams. Beretta got the early advantage with a double knee and tagged in Chuck Taylor. Black took Taylor down and got a two-count. He then stomped on his opponent and unloaded with strikes.

Brody King was tagged in. The House of Black members double-teamed to take out Best Friends. The trios champions were in control during this phase of the match, and Black got a two-count on Taylor. The latter fought back and tagged in Beretta. He hit a suplex on Black and then followed it up with a DDT on King.

Trent Beretta then hit a dive to take both of his opponents out. Best Friends hit a double-team move and celebrated in the ring, but Brody King stopped them.

Towards the end of the match, King hit a powerbomb through a table at ringside, but Beretta came from behind with a chair shot. Malakai Black kicked the chair out of Trent Beretta's hands, and the referee called for a DQ.

Result: Best Friends def. Kings of the Black Throne via DQ

Grade: B

Post-match, Orange Cassidy looked to come out for the save, but Buddy Matthews attacked him on the ramp. Inside the ring, Brody King hit Dante's Inferno as House of Black stood tall to end the segment.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Marina Shafir on AEW Rampage

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring to start things off. After a back-and-forth between the two stars, Taya Valkyrie hit a couple of kicks on Marina Shafir. However, the latter recovered and applied a submission hold on Valkyrie.

Towards the end of the match, Taya Valkyrie picked up Marina Shafir and hit the Road to Valhalla for the victory.

Result: Taya Valkyrie def. Marina Shafir on AEW Rampage

Grade: C

Post-match, Jade Cargill ordered Mark Sterling and Tootie Lynn to take care of Taya Valkyrie. Sterling said that the former WWE star is being sued and served the legal notice.

However, Taya Valkyrie picked up Lynn and hit the Road to Valhalla to end the segment.

Juice Robinson vs. Action Andretti on AEW Rampage

Action Andretti looked to get a quick pinfall, but Juice Robinson retaliated with a back elbow and a chop. He continued with the assault with chops and called Andretti "Ricky Starks."

Robinson was in control during this phase of the match, and he dropped Andretti face-first on the steel steps. He then slammed Action Andretti on the mat at the ringside area. Andretti made his comeback with a chop and then followed it up with a big boot.

Towards the end of the match, Action Andretti hit a flying elbow and followed it up with a DDT. He got a two-count, but Juice Robinson recovered and hit his finisher to pick up the victory on AEW Rampage.

Result: Juice Robinson def. Action Andretti on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Robinson mocked Andretti before Ricky Starks came out and chased him away to end the show.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes