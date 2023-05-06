AEW Rampage Results: Jeff Hardy's first match after 11 months; big debut; WWE legend attacked

Welcome to this week's AEW Rampage. The show featured four bouts, including the Firm Deletion Match.

Lucha Brothers and El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. QTV and Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Rampage

El Hijo Del Vikingo and QT Marshall started the match for their respective teams. The two stars had a brief back-and-forth before Vikingo hit a springboard dropkick. He then followed it up with the implosion hurricanrana.

Rey Fenix and Aaron Solo were tagged in. The former looked to apply a knee bar, but Solo made the tag to Powerhouse Hobbs. The former TNT Champion dominated his opponents and hit a delayed vertical suplex on Penta. He tossed Penta on the outside, and Marshall slammed him head-first on the ring post.

The babyfaces took out Hobbs, Marshall, and Solo with triple topes. Vikingo hit a shooting star press on Solo inside the ring, and the Lucha Brothers followed it up with a double-team move. Solo countered with a powerbomb on Vikingo.

Towards the end of the match, El Hijo Del Vikingo hit a Canadian Destroyer on QT Marshall on the apron. He looked to hit a dive on a table, but Harley Cameron grabbed Marshall away from danger. Powerhouse Hobbs fought with Alex Abrahantes, while, inside the ring, The Lucha Brothers hit the Fear Factor on Aaron Solo for the victory.

Results: Lucha Brothers and El Hijo Del Vikingo def. QTV and Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Jade Cargill vs. Gia Scott on AEW Rampage

Jade Cargill kicked Gia Scott and slammed her down into the mat. She then hit a pump kick and hit the Jaded for a quick victory.

Result: Jade Cargill def. Gia Scott on AEW Rampage

Grade: N/A

Mark Briscoe vs. Preston Vance on AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Mark Briscoe @sussexCoChicken makes his way to the ring to face @pres10Vance here on #AEWRampage on TNT! Mark Briscoe @sussexCoChicken makes his way to the ring to face @pres10Vance here on #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/mEL1SVeicR

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring. Preston Vance grabbed signs from Mark Briscoe's children and tore them off. Briscoe took him out on the outside and hit some chops and kicks. He placed Vance on a steel chair but crashed and burned on it instead.

Vance slammed Briscoe on the barricades to gain the upper hand. He choked Mark Briscoe on the ropes and followed it up with some lariats. Preston Vance hit a fallaway slam shortly after. Briscoe looked to make his comeback, but Vance applied the Full Nelson. Mark Briscoe countered it and hit a German suplex.

The two stars exchanged strikes before Briscoe took Vance down with a lariat. He then countered a discus lariat and slammed his opponent down for a two-count. Preston Vance finally connected with the discus lariat, but Briscoe rolled out of the ring. He then hit a spear through the ropes for a two-count.

Vance hit a low blow after a distraction from Jose the Assistant, and got a two-count. Towards the end of the match, Mark Briscoe hit a high running boot and followed it up with the Jay Driller for the victory.

Result: Mark Briscoe def. Preston Vance on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Post-match, Mark Briscoe celebrated with his family inside the squared circle after her victory.

Firm Deletion Match on AEW Rampage

The Firm appeared in the Hardy Compound for this eventful match. The babyfaces attacked their opponents with fireworks before a brawl ensued between all competitors. Big Bill and Jeff Hardy battled, and the former slammed Hardy onto a tree.

Big Bill was dominating the babyfaces. Matt Hardy got a two-count after a suplex on Ethan Page. The latter retaliated with a weapon and got a one-count. The Charismatic Enigma choked Big Bill with a stick. Big Bill made his comeback and took Jeff Hardy down.

Matt Hardy and Ethan Page clashed inside a ring, and Hook fought Lee Moriarty. He took down Moriarty with a lariat. Stokely Hathaway looked to stop him but got taken out. It was chaos all around. A table was placed in the ring, and Page slammed Matt Hardy through it. Ethan Page got a two-count on Hardy.

The WWE veteran countered with a Twist of Fate and looked for the three-count. However, Big Bill came in with a steel chair and stopped him. Meanwhile, Hathaway was involved in a segment with Reby Hardy, Senor Benjamin, and the Hardy children. Reby and Maxel Hardy took out Hathaway.

The other members of The Firm were in complete control during this stage of the match. They looked to torch the babyfaces, but Isiah Kassidy hit a dive from a structure and took everyone out. Kassidy and Bill battled, and Moriarty and Hook fought. Matt and Jeff Hardy, Hook, and Isiah Kassidy cornered Ethan Page and outnumbered him.

Towards the end, Matt Hardy hit a Twist of Fate, and Jeff Hardy followed it up with a Swanton Bomb. Matt Hardy picked up the pinfall victory for his team.

Result: Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Hook, and Isiah Kassidy won AEW Rampage

Grade: A

