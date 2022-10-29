AEW Rampage Results: Jon Moxley accepts challenge for major match, Massive title clash, Top champions decimated

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Rampage results. The show featured four matches, including a title bout.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Jon Moxley vs. Matt Menard on AEW Rampage

Angelo Parker tried to run a distraction early on, but Jon Moxley chased him out. Matt Menard then attacked Moxley from behind, however, The Purveyor of Violence fought back. The action spilled to the outside, with Moxley dropping Menard on the barricade.

Back inside the ring, Moxley had Menard on the top turnbuckle and he started biting his opponent's forehead. Menard tried to slam Moxley, but the latter rolled out of the ring. Parker took advantage of a distracted referee and took a cheap shot at the Blackpool Combat Club member.

Jon Moxley came back with a huge cutter. He then goaded Menard into hitting some punches before dropping him with a King Kong lariat. After a back-and-forth between the two men, Moxley got a two-count with a running knee strike. He then stomped on Menard before Parker was taken out by the AEW World Champion with a cutter.

Matt Menard got the advantage, but towards the end of the match, Jon Moxley turned things around and applied the Rear Naked Choke to pick up the submission victory.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Matt Menard on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Stokely Hathaway and Lee Moriarty came out to confront The Purveyor of Violence. Hathaway challenged Moxley on Moriarty's behalf and the world champion accepted it without any hesitation.

Keith Lee vs. Serpentico on AEW Rampage

Serpentico rushed towards Keith Lee and that didn't do anything to the former WWE Superstar. Lee then picked up Serpentico and hit the Big Bang Catastrophe to pick up the victory.

Result: Keith Lee def. Serpentico on AEW Rampage

Grade: N/A

Post-match, Tony Schiavone entered the ring to interview Keith Lee. He asked Lee about Swerve In Our Glory's victory on Dynamite before The Acclaimed came out to confront The Limitless One. They said that Billy Gunn was missing and doubted that Swerve Strickland had anything to do with it.

Strickland appeared on the Titantron and held Gunn in a dark room. The former told the WWE legend that he won't be present during the AEW Tag Team Championship match and took out the pliers. He then attacked Billy Gunn.

The Acclaimed rushed out of the ring in concern and Keith Lee looked shocked with his tag team partner's actions.

Tay Melo vs. Madison Rayne on AEW Rampage

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring to start things off. Madison Rayne rolled up Tay Melo for a two-count before the latter got a pinfall attempt of her own.

Rayne took down Melo and got another two-count for her troubles. Madison Rayne was on the top turnbuckle and Tay Melo reached the top and dropped her opponent with a nasty-looking backbreaker on the ropes.

Towards the end of the match, Rayne recovered and hit a sliding lariat on Melo. But the latter came back and unloaded on the former IMPACT star with a flurry of offense. She then hit a huge knee strike and followed it up with the Tay-K-O to get the pinfall victory.

Result: Tay Melo def. Madison Rayne on AEW Rampage

Grade: C

Wardlow (c) vs. Matt Taven on AEW Rampage - TNT Championship match

Both men had a brief confrontation inside the squared circle before Wardlow shoved Matt Taven. The latter retaliated with a dropkick and Mr. Mayhem came back and sent his challenger outside the ring.

Wardlow was dominating Taven at ringside, sending him face-first into the ringpost and then dropping him onto the guardrail. A distraction from Mike and Maria Bennett allowed Taven to get the advantage by hitting a dive on the TNT Champion.

Inside the ring, Taven hit a knee strike for a two-count. Wardlow came back with an F-10 and then looked to hit a powerbomb. Maria caused a distraction on the apron, but Mr. Mayhem ended up hitting a powerbomb anyway.

Towards the end of the match, Mike tried to run an interference but backed off as Wardlow pinned Matt Taven after hitting the fourth Powerbomb Symphony during this title bout.

Result: Wardlow retained the TNT Title on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, The Kingdom launched a beatdown on Wardlow, but Samoa Joe came out to make the save. Powerhouse House came down the ramp and this allowed The Embassy to attack Joe and Wardlow from behind.

The Embassy and Powerhouse Hobbs celebrated in the ring to close out this week's edition of the Friday night show.

Episode Rating: C

Jon Moxley and Wardlow were in action in what was a fun show of Rampage. A new rivalry seems to be brewing as the TNT Champion and Samoa Joe were attacked by The Embassy.

