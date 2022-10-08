AEW Rampage Results: Jon Moxley and Blackpool Combat Club battle top faction; Major title match in the main event

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Rampage results. The show featured four matches, including a title bout.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Private Party and Rush on AEW Rampage

Claudio Castagnoli and Marq Quen started the match for their respective teams. Castagnoli slammed Quen and then shoved his opponent into the corner. The Private Party responded by hitting a dropkick on Castagnoli.

Wheeler Yuta and Isiah Kassidy were tagged in. The latter started the offense with some kicks, but Yuta applied a submission move to slow things down. Kassidy went for a hip toss, but Yuta rolled him up for a two-count.

Rush and Jon Moxley were tagged in and the two exchanged some heavy strikes on each other. Moxley hit a clothesline on Rush to get the advantage. The latter recovered to tease the Bull's Horn, but hit a stomp on Moxley's face before posing in the middle of the ring. A miscommunication between Rush and Kassidy allowed Claudio Castagnoli to get the upper hand.

At one point in the clash, Castagnoli had both members for the giant swing, with Marq Quen on the Swiss star's shoulders. Towards the end, The Purveyor of Violence took out Rush outside the ring as Wheeler Yuta and Quen battled inside the ring. Yuta then applied an armbar to pick up a submission victory.

Result: Blackpool Combat Club def. Private Party and Rush on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Varsity Blonds vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods on AEW Rampage

Brian Pillman Jr. and Tony Nese started the match for their respective teams. Pillman Jr. hit some chops on Nese before the latter retaliated with a chop to his opponent's throat. Josh Woods was then tagged in.

Nese took a cheap shot at Pillman Jr. and Woods followed it up with a knee strike. He then hit the Olympic Slam and a neckbreaker to get the pinfall victory.

Result: Tony Nese and Josh Woods def. Varsity Blonds

Grade: B-

Post-match, Mark Sterling entered the ring and said that he has trademarked the term 'varsity.' As a result, Varsity Blonds can't use that name, and the duo of Tony Nese and Josh Woods will be known as Varsity Athletes. Sterling then took a shot at The Acclaimed for their attack on National Scissoring Day.

The AEW World Tag Team Champions came out and Max Caster rapped about saving the show. He took some more jibes at Nese and Woods as the heels retreated. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn celebrated in the ring to end the segment.

Anna Jay.A.S. and Tay Melo vs. Skye Blue and Madison Rayne on AEW Rampage

Anna Jay.A.S. and Madison Rayne started the match for their respective teams. Rayne got a two-count, as Jay looked shocked. Skye Blue was tagged in. Rayne tripped Jay, allowing Blue to get a two-count.

Tay Melo made the tag and unloaded on Blue before posing on camera. She hit a pump kick and some elbow strikes to keep Blue under control. Melo hit some more stomps before another pump kick got a two-count for the Jericho Appreciation Society members. Skye Blue escaped and tagged Rayne.

The veteran came in and hit a suplex for a two-count. Towards the end of the match, Jay and Blue were the legal competitors. The latter hit an elbow strike, but Anna Jay.A.S. recovered and after a running knee from Melo applied the Queenslayer to pick up the victory.

Result: Anna Jay.A.S. and Tay Melo def. Skye Blue and Madison Rayne on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Dark Order vs. Death Triangle on AEW Rampage (AEW Trios Championship match)

A brawl started between Dark Order and Death Triangle in the main event of AEW Rampage. Preston Vance and Rey Fenix started the match as the bell rang. Vance hit a vertical suplex before making the tag to Alex Reynolds. Penta also got the tag.

After a back-and-forth, John Silver was tagged in and he unloaded some heavy strikes on Penta. Vance was tagged in and he hit a suplex for a two-count. Rey Fenix was tagged in and he was isolated by Dark Order. He eventually managed to tag in Penta and the latter took all three of his opponents with a crossbody. The Lucha Brothers took out Vance and Silver with dropkicks on the outside.

PAC tagged in and hit a German Suplex for a two-count on Reynolds. Towards the end of the match, Fenix and Reynolds were on the top turnbuckle and the former hit a springboard hurricanrana. Penta tagged in and ran straight into a combination move from Dark Order.

Jose appeared on the ramp and Rush gave PAC a hammer at ringside. He used it to attack Ryan Reynolds. Penta took out Preston Vance before PAC tagged in and applied the Brutalizer on Reynolds to pick up the victory.

Result: Death Triangle retained on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Episode Rating: B

This was another packed edition of Rampage as we had a great main event. The floor seems set for Battle of the Belts.

