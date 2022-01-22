AEW Rampage Results: Jon Moxley confronts Bryan Danielson, Major title match, Hook in action

The biggest AEW Rampage so far this year saw Jon Moxley making his in-ring return against Men Of The Year's Ethan Page. We also had the cold-blooded Hook in action as well as a massive title match to end the show.

Read on for full AEW Rampage results:

Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page kicked off AEW Rampage

Jon Moxley got a massive ovation from fans in Washington as he came out for his first match since his return. He made a good start to the match but Ethan Page is no pushover. Page sent Moxley crashing out of the ring and rained in right hands in the ring announcer's area.

Jon Moxley staggered away to buy himself some time and then sent Ethan Page crashing head first into the barricade. He rolled Page back into the ring but the former IMPACT star stopped him dead in his tracks as he went to follow him in.

Ethan Page had his opponent draped against the middle rope and caught him with repeated strikes across the jaw. The former AEW World Champion then crashed into the ringpost shoulder-first and tumbled back out to ringside. Page followed him out and sent him crashing into the ring post once again as we headed for a commercial break.

Back from the break. Ethan Page went for the Ego's Edge but Jon Moxley broke free and replied with a series of German Suplexes. Page then locked in a Half Boston Crab but Moxley crawled over to the bottom rope.

He then hit an Avalanche Powerslam from the top rope but it couldn't put Moxley away. Jon Moxley then hit Ethan Page with elbow strikes and knees to the face before locking in the Bulldog Choke for the win.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Ethan Page

MATCH RATING: B

As Moxley made his way out of the arena after the match, we saw that Bryan Danielson had been watching the match. The two stars briefly faced off, possibly hinting at an upcoming feud between them in AEW.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das