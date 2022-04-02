AEW Rampage Results: Former WWE star brutally assaulted; top duo destroys veteran performer's car (1st April 2022)

This week's AEW Rampage would feature Powerhouse Hobbs and Keith Lee going to war in the night's main event. Apart from that, The Young Bucks would be action against Top Flight, while House of Black would hope to continue their winnings ways against Dark Order and Fuego Del Sol. Lastly, Jamie Hayter and Skyee Blue would meet in the qualifying match for the Owen Hart Tournament.

Top Flight vs. The Young Bucks on AEW Rampage

Nick Jackson and Dante Martin started things on AEW Rampage, with both men showcasing their exceptional athleticism. Top Flight gained an early advantage in the match as Dante and Darius isolated Matt in the opening few minutes. Moments later, Dante Martin took out The Young Bucks with a Top Rope Suicida, further strengthening their grip over the match.

Nick Jackson took down Darius with a Superkick out of where, after which the former AEW Tag Team Champions finally found an opening in the clash. The Young Bucks were firmly in the driver's seat during the commercial break as they methodically wore down Darius Martin, slowing down the match's pace.

Back to the broadcast, Dante Martin is tagged in and quickly takes down Nick Jackson with a Shotgun dropkick. Darius hits a Flatliner followed by a Senton by Dante, almost winning the match for Top Flight. Some timely interference by Matt effectively took out Dante Martin from the bout.

Despite Darius trying to fight back in the ring, it wasn't enough as The Young Bucks took him down with a Double Knee Strike for the win on AEW Rampage.

The Young Bucks defeated Top Flight

Grade - A -

American Top Team addresses the fans on AEW Rampage

Dan Lambert, alongside TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant, were in the ring. Lambert called out Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti for behaving like high-school students. Page then wondered who was behind Sammy and Tay's now-viral picture with the TNT Championship.

Conti and Guevara appeared outside the arena, where they smashed Dan Lambert's expensive car, leaving the American Top Team leader fuming.

Backstage, Hook was being interviewed by Tony Schiavone. However, Danhausen interrupted him before he could speak even a word, trying to curse the Team Taz member. Like last week, the curse didn't work even this week, as Hook simply walked away, leaving Danhausen disappointed.

House of Black vs. Dark Order and Fuego Del Sol on AEW Rampage

Stu Grayson gained an early advantage in the match as laid down Buddy Matthews with a Top Rope Suicida. However, the former RAW Tag Team Champion quickly recovered and single-handedly took out Grayson and Evil Uno, after which Brody King began manhandling Del Sol during the commercial break.

Back from the break, Uno and Grayson start fighting back, but it is only momentary as Brody King soon takes them out with a Senton. Black, Matthews, and King surround Feugo Del Sol inside the ring. However, just then, Grayson pulled out King while Uno took out Matthews.

Del Sol executed a Hurricarana on Black, though he fell to an unexpected Black Mass from the former NXT Champion moments later. This was enough for House of Black to register a win on AEW Rampage.

House of Black defeated Dark Order and Fuego Del Sol

Grade - B

Backstage, The Young Bucks formally accepted FTR's challenge, revealing the much-anticipated rematch on next week's AEW Dynamite.

Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue on AEW Rampage

Hayter and Blue started things on Rampage with some back-and-forth reversals, with the latter using her athleticism to deceive her opponent. However, Jamie Hayter finally found an opening after she hit a Suplex.

Blue again fought back with some quick pinfall attempts, though Hayter turned the tide in her favor when she went to the top rope, from where she took down Skye Blue with a Suplex. The British star then hit a Brainbuster and followed it up with a massive Lariat for the win on AEW Rampage.

Jamie Hayter defeated Sky Blue

Grade - B -

Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Rampage

The match on AEW Rampage started with The Limitless One getting the better of the Team Taz member, forcing the latter to go on the outside to collect himself. The action soon spilled to the outside, where Keith Lee and Powerhouse Hobbs began brawling during the commercial break.

Back to the broadcast, Hobbs was now in control of the match. The former NXT Champion then executed a Lariat to find his way back into the main event of Rampage. Lee attempted a Spirit Bomb, but Hobbs hit a backdrop. The Team Taz member then hit a Powerslam on Keith Lee, but the latter quickly recovered.

Just when The Limitless One was about to hit the Big Bang Catastrophe, Ricky Starks came out to distract him, after which Shane Strickland also came out.

Hobbs then went for the pinfall after hitting the Spinebuster, but the referee was distracted. This allowed Keith Lee to finally recover and hit the Big Bang Catastrophe for the win on AEW Rampage.

Keith Lee defeated Powerhouse Hobbs

Grade - B +

Post-match, Starks and Hobbs began assaulting Keith Lee while Strickland was down and out on the outside. Though Lee tried to fight back, Hobbs took him out with a devastating Spinebuster through the table.

This week's AEW Rampage was a fun show, with the opening match between The Young Bucks and Top Flight being the highlight of the night. Though the main event between Keith Lee and Powerhouse Hobbs was good, it was impacted by an ill-timed commercial break that affected its rhythm.

Grade - B +

Guess who signed a long term IMPACT Wrestling deal? More details here.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava