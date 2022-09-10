AEW Rampage Results: Major title defense, Big match featuring Samoa Joe announced for next week, Top heel advances in the world championship tournament

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Rampage. The show featured three matches, including a major title match.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin on AEW Rampage

Both men squared up in the middle of the ring to start things off. Darby Allin took Sammy Guevara down with a headlock takeover and followed it up with two splashes in the corner.

Guevara came back with some chops and then hit a top rope superplex. He then hit two suplexes on Allin, but the latter countered with a suplex of his own on the outside. A distraction from Tay Melo allowed Guevara to take advantage. However, Darbin Allin hit a tope suicida on the outside on Guevara.

Allin then took off The Spanish God's wedding ring, but after another distraction from Melo, Guevara hit a jumping knee on his opponent and got his ring back. Towards the end of the match, Darby Allin went for a Coffin Drop, but Tay Melo distracted him. Anna Jay.A.S. distracted the referee on the other side of the ring, allowing Guevara to hit a low blow on Allin.

He then powerbombed Allin on top of the skateboard and followed it up with the GTH to pick up the victory.

Result: Sammy Guevara def. Darby Allin on AEW Rampage

Grade: B+

Samoa Joe cuts a promo on AEW Rampage

Samoa Joe introduced himself to the crowd and said it was good to be back in AEW. He apologized for his absence and promised more violence in the weeks to come. Joe then laid out an open challenge for the ROH World TV Championship.

Mark Sterling, Tony Nese, Josh Woods came out and interrupted The Samoan Submission Machine. Sterling cut a promo and praised Nese and Woods. Then he said that Josh Woods deserves a title shot for "saving" his life on AEW Dynamite.

Samoa Joe then hyped up Josh Woods and accepted Sterling's offer of a title match for Woods. However, Mark Sterling said that the match would not take place tonight, and instead take place on next week's Rampage.

Madison Rayne vs. Serena Deeb on AEW Rampage

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring to start things off. Madison Rayne hit an armdrag on Serena Deeb, but the latter followed it up with a clothesline. Deeb did some trash-talking before hitting some strikes on her opponent.

She then hit European uppercuts on Rayne and a swinging neckbreaker for a two-count. Rayne tried to make her comeback with a quick rollup, but only got a two-count for her troubles. Madison Rayne then hit an enziguiri and followed it up with a sliding lariat for another two-count.

Towards the end, Rayne locked in a guillotine choke, but Serena Deeb got out and applied the Serenity Lock to pick up the victory.

Result: Serena Deeb def. Madison Rayne on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Claudio Castagnoli (C) vs. Dax Harwood on AEW Rampage (ROH World Championship match)

The match started with both men locking up in the middle of the ring. Claudio Castagnoli hit a shoulder tackle on Dax Harwood, but the latter countered with a headlock takeover.

Castagnoli then hit some elbow shots and followed it up with uppercuts on Harwood. The Swiss continued his offense by hitting a suplex on his opponent on the outside. Harwood tried to come back in the match with some strikes, but Castagnoli sent him into the turnbuckle.

Harwood finally made his comeback with some heavy chops on Castagnoli on the top rope and followed it up with a flying headbutt for a two-count. The Blackpool Combat Club member recovered and then hit an uppercut and a suplex from the top rope on Harwood for a two-count.

After a brief back and forth between the two stars, Dax Harwood hit a slingshot powerbomb for a two-count. Towards the end of the match, Harwood locked in the sharpshooter, but Claudio Castagnoli managed to get out of it after some trouble. He then hit some heavy shots to the head of Harwood before applying a sharpshooter of his own to pick up the victory.

Result: Claudio Castagnoli retained the ROH World Championship against Dax Harwood on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Episode Rating: B

It was a fun episode of Rampage with a good bout for the ROH World Title between Castagnoli and Harwood.

