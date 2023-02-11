AEW Rampage Results: Mark Briscoe's second match announced, Chris Jericho attacks reality TV stars, title match in the main event

Welcome to the results for the February 10, 2023, episode of AEW Rampage.

This week's episode featured four matches, including a title match. Ring Of Honor Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe took to the mic for the first time in All Elite Wrestling as he prepared himself for his second singles match in AEW against Josh Woods while the Jericho Appreciation Society ambushed other reality TV stars.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Kip Sabian, the Butcher and the Blade opened AEW Rampage

The match got off to a hot start as Claudio Castagnoli showcased his strength. The crowd popped for the physical confrontation between the Swiss Superman and the Butcher. Wheeler Yuta fell prey to the heels, but Jon Moxley tagged in and took the fight to Kip Sabian.

The latter fought back The Butcher and the Blade, who attacked him at ringside while the referee was distracted. Kip delivered a moonsault at ringside as the match headed into commercial with the heels in control.

Jon Moxley delivered a powerbomb from the top rope and took out the Butcher with a lariat before tagging in Claudio. Penelope Ford distracted him, which allowed the Blade to take advantage.

The former WWE star responded with a drop kick and upper cuts. Kip Sabian stopped the former ROH World Champion from delivering a swing but got caught in the swing himself. All hell broke loose as everyone started fighting inside the ring. Claudio lifted the Blade up in the air and delivered a huge uppercut for the win.

Result: Blackpool Combat Club def. Kip Sabian, the Butcher and the Blade

Grade: B

Jericho Appreciation Society attacked the Impractical Jokers' cast

The Jericho Appreciation Society attacked two members of the Impractical Jokers cast after they mocked The Ocho for having a small bat. James "Murr" Murray was powerbombed onto Brian "Q" Quinn, and they both went through a table. Chris Jericho insulted the crowd to close out the segment.

Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir

The match started with a collar and elbow tie up. Marina Shafir took control, but the former WWE star fought back. Shafir worked on her opponent's arm as Ruby fought back with a flurry of forearm strikes.

A suplex earned Soho a nearfall as she headed to the top rope. The Problem dodged the attack, but Ruby Soho delivered a Destination Unknown for the win.

Saraya and Toni Storm came out to confront Ruby Soho, but the AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker ambushed them.

Result: Ruby Soho def. Marina Shafir

Grade: D

Jungle Boy vs. Ryan Nemeth

Ryan Nemeth tried to attack Jungle Boy immediately, but the latter ducked and delivered a suicide dive. The former AEW Tag Team Champion delivered a crossbody, but Nemeth countered and delivered a DDT. Jungle Boy fought back and delivered a running elbow strike for a quick win.

Result: Jungle Boy def. Ryan Nemeth

Grade: C

Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Moriarty for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

After the usual comedy and wrestling spots, Orange Cassidy bashed Lee Moriarty's head into the turnbuckle repeatedly. The latter fought back and kicked OC in the midsection. Lee dropped OC on his arm on the ring apron. A Michinoku Driver earned the champion a nearfall.

OC then locked in the sleeper hold, but Lee Moriarty countered with elbows and kicks. OC delivered a diving DDT from the top rope but couldn't deliver the Orange Punch. Moriarty hit a lariat, but OC got up to hit the Beach Break for another nearfall.

Moriarty locked in the Border City Stretch, but OC rolled him up to win and retain.

Result: Orange Cassidy def. Lee Moriarty

Grade: B+

