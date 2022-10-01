AEW Rampage Results: Massive title match; Hangman Page makes the save; Big heel turn teased

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Rampage results. The show featured four matches, including a huge title bout.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

The Acclaimed (c) vs. Private Party vs. The Butcher and The Blade on AEW Rampage

Anthony Bowens and Isiah Kassidy started the match. Bowens went for a kick, but Kassidy avoided it. Max Caster was tagged in at this point. He hit a dropkick on Kassidy, as The Acclaimed were in control.

The Butcher and The Blade then attacked Bowens and also knocked Private Party out of the ring. The Butcher and The Blade kept the momentum and isolated Anthony Bowens in their corner. The latter tried to make a comeback, but The Blade stopped him with a powerbomb. The Butcher and The Blade exchanged tags as they dominated Bowens.

Bowens again tried to fight back, but The Blade took out Max Caster at the apron. Marq Quen tagged in and unleashed some offense on The Butcher and The Blade. Kassidy hit a move from the top rope on The Blade for a two-count. The Butcher entered and hit a big clothesline on Quen.

Towards the end of the match, Caster took out The Butcher and The Blade outside the ring with a dive from the top turnbuckle. Then Anthony Bowens hit a sideslam on The Blade and Caster hit the Mic Drop on him, leading to Bowens getting the pin for the victory.

Result: The Acclaimed retained on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Lee Moriarty vs. Fuego Del Sol on AEW Rampage

Lee Moriarty with the early advantage, and he got a two-count. He hit a dropkick on Fuego Del Sol and then stomped on his opponent. The referee tried to break the barrage of stomps, but it irritated Moriarty.

Towards the end of the match, Lee Moriarty hit a suplex and a slam. He then followed it up by applying the Border City Stretch to pick up the victory.

Result: Lee Moriarty def. Fuego Del Sol on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Moriarty kept his submission hold and W. Morrissey entered and hit a chokeslam on Fuego Del Sol.

Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale on AEW Rampage

Willow Nightingale had the early advantage after hitting a few headbutts on Jamie Hayter. Hayter tried to mount some offense on Willow, but she failed to do so. Willow hit a cross-body drop for a two-count. She went hit a chop, however, Hayter fought back with a knee strike in the corner.

She then hit a backbreaker for a two-count. Towards the end of the match, Willow hit a Death Valley Driver for a two-count on Hayter. She then went for a top rope move, but Reba distracted the referee and Britt Baker grabbed hold of Willow's leg. Hayter then hit a German suplex and a lariat to pick up the victory.

Result: Jamie Hayter def. Willow Nightingale on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Hook appears on AEW Rampage

Ryan Nemeth came out and was insulting the hometown crowd. He called ECW "Extremely Crapping Wrestling." Hook interrupted him and hit a clothesline. He then pushed Nemeth in the corner and hit a slam. Hook then choked out Ryan Nemeth.

The TrustBusters came out and left an envelope on the entrance ramp, which was picked up by Hook as he left the arena.

Rush vs. John Silver on AEW Rampage

Both men started shoving each other to start the match. Rush then went to the outside and re-entered before the referee could finish the ten-count. Rush got the advantage after hitting some chops and drop kicks on John Silver.

Rush then pulled Silver out of the ring and dropped him on the guardrail. Rush tossed Silver back inside the squared circle and hit a elbow drop. He went for the Bull's Horn, but stopped midway and started stomping Silver.

After a back-and-forth between the two men, Silver caught Rush mid-air and dropped him down for a two-count. Both men exchanged chops and Rush came out on top with a huge chop. Silver then hit a brainbuster for a two-count on Rush.

Alex Reynolds came out to even the odds at ringside. However, Rush took advantage of the commotion and hit the Bull's Horn to pick up the victory.

Result: Rush def. John Silver on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, The Dark Order and Andrade El Idolo's faction brawled. Hangman Page came out and made quick work of The Butcher, The Blade, and El Idolo.

He then exchanged shots with Rush, but the latter avoided the Buckshot Lariat. Jose, however, wasn't fortunate and got hit with Page's Buckshot Lariat to end the show.

Episode Rating: B

It was a fun episode of Rampage as we got some exciting action. The main event was fun to watch as we head towards a match between Hangaman Page and Rush.

