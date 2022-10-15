AEW Rampage Results: Jon Moxley sends a warning; 2 former WWE Superstars debut; Betrayal teased; Massive matches announced

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Rampage results. The show featured four matches and multiple major segments.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher and The Blade on AEW Rampage

The match started with a brawl between all four stars involved. Jon Moxley battled with The Blade, while Claudio Castagnoli clashed with The Butcher. The former ROH World Champion whipped The Butcher on the guardrail. Moxley had the early advantage, but The Blade dropped him on the guardrail to stop his momentum.

Inside the squared circle, Moxley hit a suplex before making the tag to Castagnoli. The latter hit a legdrop for a one-count, but The Butcher and The Blade stopped him with double-team moves to gain the advantage.

Moxley finally got the hot tag and unleashed a flurry of offense. He hit a cutter on The Blade and hit a suicide dive on The Butcher at ringside. The heels tried to stop Jon Moxley with a double-team move, but Claudio Castagnoli saved him.

The four stars then came face-to-face before The Butcher and The Blade unloaded on the Blackpool Combat Club members. Moxley and Castagnoli retaliated with two huge lariats. They hit some stomps on their opponents.

Towards the end of the match, Castagnoli made the tag. Moxley then hit the Death Rider on The Blade and Castagnoli hit the Ricola Bomb on The Butcher to pick up the victory.

Result: Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli def. The Butcher and The Blade on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Post-match, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli cut a promo about not caring who is facing them inside the ring. The duo then talked about not staying down when the going gets tough.

Moxley then asked Castagnoli about Hangman Page's fate next week and the Swiss star said that he was going to get "stepped on."

Jericho Appreciation Society segment on AEW Rampage

Jericho Appreciation Society came out for a promo on Rampage. Angelo Parker started by saying that the family is back together. Matt Menard then said that the faction is going to be together forever.

Anna Jay A.S. then hyped up Daniel Gracia as the 'man of the hour' after his actions on Dynamite. The crowd were firmly behind Garcia. He then explained his betrayal by saying that sports entertainers are superior. Garcia added that he got distracted for some time and that he'll never be a pro wrestler again. He claimed sports entertainers beat pro wrestlers every time.

Chris Jericho said that he taught a lesson to Bryan Danielson. Dalton Castle and The Boys came out to confront JAS.

Castle called Jericho a 'stupid little goose' before firing further shots at Jericho. He said that as a former ROH World Champion, he challenges Jericho to a title match on Dynamite. The Wizard accepted the challenge to end the segment.

Anna Jay vs. Nyla Rose on AEW Rampage

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring. Nyla Rose shoved Anna Jay A.S. down, but Anna Jay came back with an elbow strike.

After a brief back-and-forth between the two, Rose hit two power slams on Jay before hitting a legdrop to get a two-count. She then went for a cannonball in the corner, but Jay dodged.

Nyla Rose then hit a knee strike on her opponent. Jay made her comeback with a neckbreaker for a two-count. Towards the end of the match, Rose hit a big boot and followed it up with the Beast Bomb to pick up the victory.

Result: Nyla Rose def. Anna Jay on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Jade Cargill and The Baddies came out to confront Rose, Guerrero, and Shafir.

However, security stopped them and Nyla Rose, Vickie Guerrero and Marina Shafir escaped with the TBS Championship.

Ethan Page vs. Isiah Kassidy on AEW Rampage

Ethan Page got an early strike on Isiah Kassidy. He continued to have the upper hand and mocked Matt Hardy, who was present at ringside.

Kassidy made his comeback with a DDT from the middle rope on Page. However, he only managed to get a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Kassidy took Page out with a dive, but Stokely Hathaway ran a distraction. Isiah Kassidy then went for a Swanton Bomb, but Ethan Page moved away. That allowed Page to hit the Ego's Edge on Kassidy to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Ethan Page def. Isiah Kassidy on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Matt Hardy looked distraught as he and Private Party are now part of The Firm.

Shawn Spears and FTR def. The Embassy on AEW Rampage

Shawn Spears and Kaun started the match respectively for the two teams. Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring before Spears got the advantage and did his '10' gesture. Spears unloaded on Kaun in the corner before hitting a dropkick on Toa Liona on the apron.

Brian Cage was tagged in and The Embassy were in control at this stage. He power-slammed Spears for a two-count. The latter tried to tag his partners, but Kaun stopped him in his tracks. Eventually, Shawn Spears made the tag to Dax Harwood.

Harwood unleashed a flurry of offense as soon as he entered. He hit a big spinebuster for a two-count. At one point in the bout, Prince Nana entered the ring and the babyfaces applied triple sharpshooters on their opponents. Liona made the save for the heels.

Towards the end of the match, Kaun tried to use the ropes for the pinfall, but Cash Wheeler came in and stopped him. Harwood recovered and FTR hit a double team move. Shawn Spears then hit the C4 to pick up the victory.

Result: Shawn Spears and FTR def. The Embassy on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Post-match, Maria Kanellis Bennett, Mike Benett, and Matt Taven, aka The Kingdom, made their AEW debut. Maria cut a small promo that proved to be a distraction for FTR and Spears.

The Embassy laid out an assault from behind and The Kingdom joined in. Samoa Joe and Wardlow finally came out to make the save and made the heels retreat to end the show.

Episode Rating: B

The latest episode of Rampage delivered some massive moments, including a great opening and closing match. The Kingsdom's debut also makes for an interesting addition to the AEW/ROH roster.

