AEW Rampage Results: Sting and Darby Allin save former WWE Superstar, Massive upset, 2 major title matches (August 26, 2022)

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Rampage results. The show featured two major title matches and a massive upset in the trios tournament.

So without further ado, let's begin:

Dark Order vs. House of Black on AEW Rampage

Brody King and Preston Vance started the match for their respective teams. Vance landed badly on his knee and tagged in John Silver. Buddy Matthews was tagged in by King.

Silver hit a back elbow and went for a hurricanrana, but was caught by Matthews. Malakai Black and Alex Reynolds were legal men at this point and all members of the two factions started a brawl in the ring.

After a distraction from King, Black hit a knee shot and lariat on Reynolds for a two count. House of Black were in control until Vance got the tag. He came in with a flurry of offense, but Matthews hit an enziguiri to stop him.

Towards the end, Black ripped Vance's knee brace and applied an ankle lock. King and Matthews prevented other members of The Dark Order from entering the ring, but Miro made a surprise appearance. His distraction allowed Reynolds to roll up Black for the upset win.

Result: Dark Order def. House of Black

Grade: A

Post-match, House of Black members laid a vicious beatdown on Miro, with Malakai Black hitting a spinning kick. Sting and Darby Allin came out to make the save and the heels left the ring.

Wardlow (c) vs. Ryan Nemeth on AEW Rampage - TNT Championship match

Ryan Nemeth cut a promo on Cleaveland before Wardlow stopped him. Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, and Chris Sabin came to scout Mr. Mayhem before their match at All Out.

As the match started, Wardlow hit a headbutt followed by a lariat. He then hit four powerbombs on Nemeth to pick up an easy victory.

Result: Wardlow retains the TNT Championship

Grade: B-

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ashton Day on AEW Rampage

Powerhouse Hobbs dominated Ashton Day as soon as the bell rang. He hit a big clothesline and followed it up with a spinebuster to pick up the victory.

Result: Powerhouse Hobbs def. Ashton Day

Grade: N/A

In a backstage segment, The Factory laid out Ricky Starks, with the latter bleeding from his mouth.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ortiz and Ruby Soho on AEW Rampage

Tay Melo and Ruby Soho started the match for their respective teams. Melo targeted Soho's injured arm in the early stages of the bout. Ortiz and Sammy Guevara were tagged in and the former took down the latter with a lariat.

Soho and Melo were the legal competitors at this point. The former WWE Superstar hit a big boot on Melo. Guevara came in to help Melo, but Ortiz took him out. Soho hit the No Future on Melo for a two-count.

Ortiz and Guevara were tagged in. Towards the end of the match, Anna Jay.A.S attacked Ruby Soho outside the ring and the distarction allowed Sammy Guevara to hit a cutter on Ortiz to get the victory

Result: Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo def. Ortiz and Ruby Soho

Grade: B

Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes on AEW Rampage - ROH World Championship match

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring. Dustin Rhodes had the early advantage until Claudio Castagnoli knocked his opponent out of the ring. As soon as Rhodes returned to the squared circle, Castagnoli got a two-count.

The Natural tried to make a comeback with a kick and got a two-count on the champion. Castagnoli again sent Rhodes to the outside, as Arn and Brock Anderson checked on him.

After a back-and-forth between the two men, Dustin Rhodes hit the Code Red for a two-count. Castagnoli then hit the giant swing, but only managed to get a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Rhodes hit an accidental low blow on Castagnoli, but the referee allowed the match to continue. The Swiss Superman then hit an uppercut on The Natural to retain the title.

Result: Claudio Castagnoli retains the ROH World Champinship on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Episode Rating: B+

Rampage was a good show with some hard-hitting action as the ROH World Title Match and the trios tournament match stood out.

