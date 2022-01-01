AEW Rampage Results: Sting destroyed after brutal attack, bloody street fight, Big title match

Welcome to this week's episode of AEW Rampage. This episode definitely delivered and saw Darby Allin in action, Cody Rhodes putting the TNT Championship on the line as well as a bloody women's tag team street fight.

Anthony Bowens vs. Darby Allin on AEW Rampage

The first match of the night saw former TNT Champion Darby Allin take on Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed. Allin started strong and forced Bowens to roll out of the ring. The latter got back in and hit some heavy strikes in the corner but was soon forced out again.

Max Caster got up on the apron to try and distract Darby Allin. Allin knocked him off the apron but the distraction cost him. Bowens capitalized and sent Darby flying into the ringpost, sending him crashing and burning and crumpling in a heap at ringside.

Darby Allin was back on his feet after the commercial break. He tried a couple of rollups but only got a two-count. Bowens hit back with a series of nasty chops and a superkick.

Bowens had Darby Allin perched on the top rope in a precarious position. Darby pushed him off and went for a coffin drop but Bowens recovered and made him lose his footing just in time. Bowens hit a twisting DDT draped off the top rope but it was not enough to put Darby Allin away.

Darby was in control now. He sent Bowens crashing out to ringside and got ready for a dive. Max Caster got up on the apron to get in his way. However, Sting pulled Caster down and sent him crashing into the barricade.

Bowens sent Darby Allin facefirst into the apron and rolled him back into the ring. Big mistake from Bowens at this point. Instead of following Darby Allin into the ring, he spent too long trashtalking Sting. As soon as Anthony Bowens got back in the ring, Darby Allin hit him with a Code Red and followed it up with a Coffin Drop for the win.

Result: Darby Allin def. Anthony Bowens

MATCH RATING: B

Andrade El Idolo's music hit after the match and he was on the entrance ramp. This distracted Sting and Darby, who got jumped and laid out by The Acclaimed.

