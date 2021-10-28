AEW Rampage spoilers: New CM Punk feud teased; Bryan Danielson involved in an epic clash

AEW Rampage was taped after Dynamite on Wednesday, and we have the spoilers for the show. Please read ahead at your own risk.

Three matches were advertised for AEW's Friday night show as usual. Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston squared off in the biggest match of the night to determine who will move to the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament finals.

Dante Martin and Matt Sydal went head-to-head as the former continued to obey Lio Rush's orders. AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker took on Abadon in a no-disqualification Halloween-themed street fight. A win for Abadon would give her a title opportunity against the Good Doctor.

Let's jump into the spoilers for an eventful episode of Rampage.

Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston opened AEW Rampage

Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston kicked off the show to determine the first finalist of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. As most would've predicted, the match was a stiff one, lasting well over 15 minutes.

Bryan Danielson emerged as the winner after he locked the Mad King in a triangle choke, and the referee was forced to stop the match. The crowd was reportedly split between both babyfaces, and Kingston garnered a very positive response towards the end of the match.

Result: Bryan Danielson def. Eddie Kingston

After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed CM Punk as Eddie Kingston interrupted it. The two nearly came to blows, with security having to step in. This could be the next feud for the Second City Saint.

Dante Martin took on Matt Sydal

jere “pulsating” pilapil @swingdingaling I hope the mics pick up my section changing “Do a flip!” at Dante Martin and Matt Sydal. It was in support of a child who just wanted flips #AEWRampage I hope the mics pick up my section changing “Do a flip!” at Dante Martin and Matt Sydal. It was in support of a child who just wanted flips #AEWRampage

This was supposed to be a tag team match featuring the Sydal Brothers against Dante Martin and Lio Rush, but an injury of Mike Sydal forced a change of plans.

Dante Martin picked up a big win with a springboard moonsault. As one would expect, it was an exciting, high-flying affair, with Dante Martin getting cheers from the crowd.

Result: Dante Martin def. Matt Sydal

Britt Baker faced Abadon in the main event

RedLeafRetrocast® @BowlingJD

#aewrampage 9:09 Baker wins after interference And rolls up abadon. Awful. 9:09 Baker wins after interference And rolls up abadon. Awful.

#aewrampage https://t.co/9nhoavTG7U

Dr. Britt Baker refused to face Abadon on Jericho's Cruise, planting the seeds for this Trick or Treat Halloween-themed Street Fight. A win would give 'The Zombie' a future shot at the AEW Women's Championship.

The match was a sloppy affair and ultimately a letdown. Following interference from Jamie Hayter and Rebel, the Good Doctor won the match with a roll-up to cap off an underwhelming Rampage main event.

Result: Britt Baker def. Abadon

What was your favorite match from this week's AEW Rampage? Let us know in the comments below.

Vince Russo thinks the AEW vs. WWE war shouldn't just be judged through the 18-49 demo. Here's why

Edited by Angana Roy