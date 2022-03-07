5 Matches that could steal the show at AEW Revolution 2022

AEW Revolution is only hours away and fan anticipation grows with every minute that passes. All Elite Wrestling has made it a habit to unload the absolute best matches for their pay-per-views. As a result, viewers could be blown away with the card as a whole.

Yet there will undoubtedly be some matches that stick with fans longer than others. Pay-per-view cards are often stacked, but fans tend to associate an entire event with one or two bouts. The Undertaker vs. Mankind is synonymous with King of the Ring 1998 despite it being the show where Kane defeated Stone Cold.

With that in mind, this list will look at some of the matches on the AEW Revolution card that could steal the entire show.

#5. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa could be a show-stealer like their Lights Out match

The two women have a long and bloody history.

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa arguably had one of the best matches in AEW history. The Lights Out Match in 2021 blasted Baker to stardom and began the slow storybook rise of La Mera Mera.

The two have not faced each other in quite some time, and this match could easily steal the show. More so, if Thunder Rosa were to defeat Britt Baker at AEW Revolution, it would be remembered as the PPV where Baker's first reign ended.

#4. Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson could be the birth of a new dominant stable

Bryan Danielson made one of the greatest pitches in modern wrestling when the star called out Jon Moxley weeks ago. Danielson initially proposed an alliance between the two where they would "train" the younger talent in their particular methods of violence.

Moxley initially delayed his response. He then told The American Dragon that he doesn't team with anyone unless he bleeds with them first.

Danielson and Moxley's match will undoubtedly be bloody, and could possibly usher in a new era in All Elite Wrestling. If the two wind up forming a dominant stable featuring the brightest stars of wrestling's future, fans will always look back on AEW Revolution as the place where the violence began.

#3. Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston could be a marvel of storytelling in AEW

Jericho has been teasing a return to his villainous ways

Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston will attempt to settle the score between them at AEW Revolution. The feud initially began with Kingston turning Santana and Ortiz against Jericho. The Yonkers native declared that Jericho was holding the duo back, and before long Kingston and Jericho were butting heads.

"The Influencer" is a master of storytelling, and Eddie Kingston is able to add relatability to any narrative. Kingston displayed this talent during his brief feud with CM Punk. The story and brawl between these two is definitely a show-stealer in waiting.

#2. The Face of the Revolution ladder match could be the most memorable bout of the night

AEWRANK @AEWRANK1 Who’s winning this years Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match? Who’s winning this years Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match? https://t.co/rhAaGfzAK1

AEW Revolution will feature one of the most important matches of the year. Much like WWE's Money in the Bank, AEW's Face of the Revolution match gives stars a chance to climb a ladder and make history.

The match will feature some of the most talented wrestlers on the roster, and the star power alone could steal the show. The winner of tonight's bout could realistically be the next TNT Champion, setting the stage for an exciting title run in 2022.

#1. CM Punk vs. MJF could very likely steal the show at AEW Revolution

MJF brutally attacked CM Punk on AEW Dynamite this week

MJF and CM Punk's story arguably began when the young Friedman met his hero more than a decade ago. It was a beautiful moment for the young fan but "just another Friday" for his hero. Years later, it has become the hottest story in pro wrestling.

The narrative behind this feud is something that wrestling can't often replicate. For MJF, it is legitimately a culmination of his life's journey.

Coincidentally, Punk also has a picture of himself and Stone Cold when he, too, was just a fan. Unfortunately for the Chicago-native, he could never have a match against his idol. For MJF, however, the day of reckoning has finally come.

AEW Revolution 2022 might forever be known as the event where MJF and CM Punk played out one of the best stories in modern wrestling.

