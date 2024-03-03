AEW Revolution 2024: Full match-card and predictions

Action from AEW Revolution is all set to hit the ring, and the match card has captured the interest of wrestling fans. The pay-per-view has championship defenses as well as storyline matches - the perfect concoction for a satisfied wrestling audience.

Let's take look at the full match card and predict the winners, the losers, and the next twist in all the storylines that are on the match card. There are some high-profile mathces and six championship defenses in the main card.

International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

All-Star Scramble Match for future AEW title shot: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin vs. Magnus

FTR vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli)

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

TNT Championship: Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia

Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo

AEW World Championship Three-Way Match: Samoa Joe vs. "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW World Tag Team Championship Tornado Tag Team Match: Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks

#9. Roderick Strong defeats Orange Cassidy and wins the International Championship

Roderick Strong is on a mission - to win as much gold as he can for Adam Cole. His first mission is the International Championship, and he might win the championship from Freshly Squeezed. However, how he reacts to giving the championship to the stable leader is something that needs to be seen next.

This could be the first step in a long storyline that involves all the members of the Undisputed Kingdom, beginning with Roderick Strong and championship gold.

#8. Blackpool Combat Club defeats FTR, again

The feud between BCC and FTR is interesting, and another loss for the young tag team will add the emotional heft needed to make this an interesting one. Their bout at Dynamite has set a benchmark for all the physicality that the individuals involved can add to the match, with the referee needing to call off the match.

A lot is going on between the two groups already and it's been a while since FTR has had the BCC members down for the count. The last match that they had didn't exactly settle the score.

#7. Will Ospreay shows off his dominance in AEW by beating Konusuke Takeshita

Konusuke Takeshita is a workhorse who seems to have several years ahead of him and various feuds ready for him in AEW. Ospreay will be looking forward to this match, now that he's signed with the Jacksonville-based company. The bout should be one for the ages, considering the caliber of the participants.

The two members of the Don Callis family will face each other in the ring, and that could only mean a bitterly-fought match, possibly even an iconic feud in the offing. There's every chance that Don Callis will be at ringside, so there's no saying how the script of this match will go.

#6. Daniel Bryan and Eddie Kingston could be one of those weird tag teams after the former's loss

A stipulation match now has Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston face each other in an AEW ring again. The Mad King has defeated Danielson in the Continental Championship Tournament before, but The American Dragon doesn't seem to have taken that too well.

He has been getting under Eddie's skin though, which has seen him do several things, including flipping him the bird. A match between the two immaculately skilled wrestlers is always watch-worthy, and it seems that this one could be more visceral and intense, with the additional aspect of 'respect' now thrown in the mix. If Bryan loses, he has to shake the current Continental Champion's hand.

#5. Christian Cage wins, making The Patriarchy stronger

With Christian Cage in the ring, Nick 'Prodigy' Wayne, Killswitch, and The Matriach outside, Daniel Garcia has something that is little less than a fighting chance in this bout. The young wrestler might have all the skills and talent to beat Cage, but the TNT Champion has been resolute in his winning ways for more than a year now.

He is also embroiled in a feud with Adam Copeland, which means that he is wary enough to ensure that nothing goes haywire in his match at Revolution against Garcia. A Christian Cage loss at this time will not do anything for either feuds, and it is only proper for The Patriarchy to take the victory and move forward.

#4. Toni Storm wins, only to become the underdog defender later

The Toni Storm-Deonna Purrazzo feud now looks like a placeholder for bigger things that the women's faction of AEW is now gearing up for. The rumored AEW debut of Mercedes Mone at AEW Dynamite's special episode, Big Business, later in the month changes the very dynamics of the women's faction.

Storm has had a unique run as the AEW Women's Champion, and she does need to beat a formidable foe like Purrazzo to add legitimacy to her championship run.

#3. Samoa Joe wins, creating another moment in his legacy

Samoa Joe is the AEW World Champion, and he is worth every bit of it. He has had a bitter, and well-fought feud with MJF and he now faces two of the most talented wrestlers on the roster, Swerve Strickland and Adam "Hangman" Page. While both of them are championship material, it's Joe who should have the belt across his shoulder for a while more.

Giving the title to any of the two currently would make it feel like a placeholder for someone else to come and claim what is rightfully his, without much of a backstory. This gives Tony Khan the chance to book the formidable Samoan wrestler in a couple more big-ticket, intense matches.

#2 Ricky Starks wins the All-Scramble

A bold prediction, but Starks is one of the few people penciled in for the match who will benefit the most from a win and is a logical addition to the big league. After all, the All-Scramble winner gets a future shot at the AEW World Championship. The opponent list is long, including Chris Jericho, Hook, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Brian Cage.

Starks has been nurturing his character for a while now, and his obnoxious, arrogant, heel character will be the perfect opponent for the no-nonsense Samoan Submission Machine if and when it comes to that.

#1 Sting loses

Sting and Darby Allin will be defending their tag team title against the returning Young Bucks. This match is, by far, the most hyped one in this PPV, and is truly, one of the biggest events happening in wrestling in current times.

AEW has painted itself into a spot by putting the belts on Darby and Sting after the latter announced his retirement and the struggle is now between creating a slobber-knocker of a match and creating a moment for wrestling fans and taking care of business.

After all this, Khan might adhere to the unspoken custom of having an icon on his roster go out, losing his title to the young generation.

What do you think of this list of predictions? Tell us in the comments section.