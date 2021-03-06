AEW Revolution: 5 female wrestlers who could be the big surprise

AEW will take center stage this weekend when the company presents its first pay-per-view of the year, aptly titled Revolution. While the company has already announced a stacked card for the event, former WWE star The Big Show made his AEW debut as Paul Wight this past week on Dynamite and ensured that all eyes would be on Tony Khan's company this weekend.

The former WWE star made quite the impression when he announced that there would be a "Hall of Fame worthy" performer following him to AEW as part of Revolution.

This Sunday at #AEWRevolution find out who the Hall of Fame worthy talent is 😯



P.S. @PaulWight knew who it was first #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/cdxONmM1PJ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 4, 2021

While it has been implied that this superstar is male, it could be argued that at present, AEW's Women's Division is in need of someone who has already had a Hall of Fame level career to take control.

Many women on the circuit have been waiting for a chance to make their debut in a company like AEW and this Sunday could be their chance. Here are just five women who could make their debut alongside Paul Wight at AEW Revolution.

#5. Former WWE/IMPACT Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard could debut at AEW Revolution

Tessa Blanchard already has links to All Elite Wrestling, since her father Tully has been part of the company over the past few years. Blanchard has already torn down glass ceilings over in IMPACT Wrestling where she is a former World Champion and was at one time being pursued by WWE.

Blanchard has made several WWE appearances in the past but was never signed to a contract by the company and still awaits any kind of offer from WWE since her release from IMPACT Wrestling. Most recently, she has been linked with a move to All Elite Wrestling where she could link up with her Hall of Fame father. The note about the star being "Hall of Fame worthy" could be linked to her father and his illustrious career or to the fact that Blanchard has already proved her worth on the wrestling scene and could push AEW to a new level.

The former champion could bring something new and different to the women's division on Dynamite, and since this is the place where critics usually pull up faults, it's easy to believe that AEW is looking to bring in Blanchard at some point in the future either way.

