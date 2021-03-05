AEW Revolution Preview: An Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match, surprise debuts, and more

This Sunday, AEW Revolution will air live on pay-per-view from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. With the full card announced and several surprises expected, wrestling fans are anxiously awaiting what is arguably AEW's biggest pay-per-view event yet.

It all starts on The Buy-In that will showcase the AEW women's division as Thunder Rosa will team with Riho to face Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Rebel. It was mentioned on commentary last night that if Rebel wasn't cleared to compete due to her injuries, Baker would be allowed to select another partner, which would certainly open up many possibilities if they go that route. It will be interesting to see if AEW attempts to garner increased interest online for last-minute pay-per-view buys.

On Dynamite last night, they said on commentary that Kip Sabian and Miro vs. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy would open the show. However, Tony Khan said on the AEW Unrestricted podcast today that The Young Bucks defending their AEW World Tag Team titles against Chris Jericho and MJF would be opening the show instead. Hopefully, this will be cleared up before Sunday.

We know for sure that the main event of the AEW Revolution will see Kenny Omega defend his AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match. A match made famous in the Japanese promotion FMW back in the 1990s by wrestlers like Terry Funk, Atsushi Onita, and Mick Foley will come to the United States live on pay-per-view for the first time. This match might not be for the weak at heart, so be prepared going into this insane main event.

Wow you’re really going to make bruised and battered Reba get in there with a former champ and a deranged dumb ass? The #CONSPIRACY lives on. @AEW @TonyKhan @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/629AAeSEvu — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 4, 2021

"The Icon" Sting arrived at AEW back in December and will have his first match with the company this Sunday at AEW Revolution as he teams with TNT Champion Darby Allin to take on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz in a Street Fight. Sting has gotten physical on Dynamite in recent weeks, so anyone who was thinking he wouldn't be able to hold his own this Sunday was proven wrong ahead of time. This match should be one to remember.

Beyond the card itself, there are two announced surprises scheduled for AEW Revolution on Sunday. Not only is the final name in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match currently a mystery, but Paul Wight has promised a "Hall of Fame worthy" signing that Khan has confirmed will sign a multi-year contract with the company Sunday at AEW Revolution.

AEW Revolution Full Card

Here is the complete main card for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view this Sunday:

Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy

Matt Hardy goes one on one with Hangman Page in a Big Money match

Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBA in a Face of the Revolution Ladder match

AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin and Sting team up to face Brian Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz in a Street Fight

Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women's World Championship against Ryo Mizunami

The Young Bucks defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Chris Jericho and MJF

A 15 team AEW Casino Tag Team Royale

Kenny Omega defends the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match

Are you excited for AEW Revolution this Sunday? What match or segment are you most looking forward to? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.