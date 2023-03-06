AEW Revolution Results: Christian Cage 'buried,' former WWE stars' shocking return, Seth Rollins referenced,  multiple title changes

Welcome to the AEW Revolution 2023 results.

The show featured eight matches on the main show, with one bout on the Zero Hour. Plus, multiple segments progressed the storylines in the promotion.

Mark Briscoe and The Lucha Brothers defeated Ari Daivari and The Varsity Athletes in the pre-show of AEW Revolution.

So, without further ado, let's head straight to the results of the main show:

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks at AEW Revolution 2023

Both men started with a flurry of offense. Chris Jericho had the early advantage before the action spilled to the ringside area for a brief time. The Wizard unloaded with punches and stomps on Starks in the corner, and then dropped him with a backbreaker.

Starks fought back with a dropkick and followed it up with a spinning DDT for a two-count. He then jumped at Jericho from the top rope, but the WWE veteran responded with a death valley driver for a two-count. Chris Jericho then hit a Codebreaker on his rival for another close two-count.

Starks recovered and hit a spear to get a two-count of his own on Jericho. The two stars then exchanged punches before Starks dropped Jericho with a thrust kick. The JAS leader dodged The Absolute One's offense and applied the Wall of Jericho. But Ricky Starks recovered and applied the single-leg Boston Crab instead.

Sammy Guevara came out, but Action Andretti stopped him on the ramp. Jericho took advantage of the distraction with a cheap shot on the ribs and looked to hit the Judas Effect. However, Ricky Starks stopped him and hit the Roshambo to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Ricky Starks def. Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution

Grade: B

Christian Cage vs. 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry at AEW Revolution - Final Burial Match

Both men brawled to start things off. The action spilled to the outside before escaping a tope suicida and ran through the crowd. Jungle Boy chased him and battled on the cement steps. The youngster got the upper hand in the exchange as Cage still tried to run away from his former protege.

Perry unloaded with chops on Captain Charisma before following with a series of punches. Cage used his veteran instincts and pulled Perry's hair to drop him from the middle rope. Christian Cage was in control at this stage of the match. He dragged Jungle Boy's arm backward before standing on his opponent's back on the ropes.

Jack Perry came back into the match with a tope suicida and shoved Cage onto the steel ring steps. He looked to stomp on Christian Cage's arm, but the latter dropped him hard on the steel structure. He then unloaded on Perry with a leather belt and choked him on the ramp. Cage opened up the casket and got his hands on steel chairs, but Perry came back with punches.

Christian Cage looked to hit the Killswitch on a steel chair, but Jungle Boy escaped and dropped his former mentor from the elevated ramp. He looked to attack Cage with a steel chair, but the heel hit a low blow to get the advantage. Captain Charisma slammed Jack Perry's head on the casket before looking to close the lid. But Perry fought out of it.

Cage hit the Killswitch and looked to hit the co-chair-to. However, Perry escaped and hit him with a shovel. After a back-and-forth, Jungle Boy applied a cross-face with the shovel stuck in Christian Cage's mouth. He then hit the con-chair-to on Cage before dragging his body into the casket and closing the lid to pick up the victory.

Result: Jungle Boy def. Christian Cage at AEW Revolution

Grade: A

The Elite (c) vs. House of Black at AEW Revolution - AEW World Trios Championship Match

Buddy Matthews and Kenny Omega started the match for their respective teams. After a back-and-forth between the two men, things came to a standstill. Malakai Black tagged himself in.

Brody King and Matt Jackson battled for a brief time before Nick Jackson tagged himself in. There was a stalemate between the two teams before a brawl ensued in the middle of the ring. King unloaded on Omega, who responded with a hurricanrana. He then took out House of Black with a dive over the top rope.

Nick Jackson hit a 450 Splash on Brody King to get a two-count for his team. The action spilled to the outside as the House of Black took control of the bout. Nick Jackson looked to tag in either of his partners, but no one was there on their corner. Omega came in, and he hit a crossbody drop on King before Matthews came in to break up the count.

Kenny Omega looked to hit a springboard moonsault, but Brody King got his knees up. The Cleaner took down King with a knee strike and got a two-count for his efforts. However, King flattened the former world champion with a clothesline. House of Black looked to triple-team Omega, but The Young Bucks came to his rescue.

After a fast-flowing exchange of moves between the two teams, Malakai Black and Kenny Omega were the only men standing in the ring. Julia Hart created a distraction, allowing King to apply a sleeper hold on Nick Jackson. However, Matt Jackson superkicked him, and Omega hit the V-Trigger to take him out.

At one point in the match, The Cleaner hit the V-Trigger on Hart, who was standing there on the apron. House of Black hit Dante's Inferno on Omega, but The Young Bucks broke up the pin. Towards the end, Nick and Matt Jackson unloaded with superkicks on all three of their opponents before hitting the BTE Trigger for a two-count.

The Young Bucks looked to hit the Meltzer Driver, but Buddy Matthews stopped them. House of Black then hit Dante's Inferno on Matt Jackson to win the trios championships for the first time in their career.

Result: House of Black def. The Elite for AEW World Trios Championships at Revolution

Grade: A

Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho at AEW Revolution - AEW Women's World Championship Match

Jamie Hayter and Saraya battled early on as Ruby Soho looked on. The champion and The Anti-Diva fought at the ringside area before Soho threw the former Divas Champion in the crowd. All three women exchanged strikes at each other.

Soho hit chops on both of her opponents before getting dropped at the ringside area. Saraya and Hayter entered the ring and battled in one of the corners. The former was in control after hitting multiple stomps on the champion. She got a quick two-count and then followed it up with knee strikes.

Hayter took Saraya out at ringside, but Soho hit a diamond crossbody for a two-count on the champion. She wore Jamie Hayter down before she recovered and unloaded on both of her challengers. She then took Saraya and Soho down with a front headlock and followed it up with double lariats.

At one point of the match, Hayter and Soho double-teamed on Saraya, forcing the latter to ask for a stoppage. However, that didn't happen, and she got taken out. Ruby Soho and Jamie Hayter battled on the turnbuckle before Saraya came in. After a distraction from Britt Baker, Soho managed to hit the Destination Unknown, but Jamie Hayter broke up the count.

After a brief back-and-forth between the competitors involved, Jamie Hayter managed to retain her title with a roll-up pin.

Result: Jamie Hayter retained at AEW Revolution

Grade: B

Post-match, Toni Storm and Saraya attacked Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, but Ruby chased them away. As they celebrated in the ring, Soho hit the No Future on Hayter in a major heel turn and followed it up with the Destination Unknown on Baker.

The heels then sprayed L's on the fallen AEW originals to end the segment at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page at AEW Revolution - Texas Death Match

Hangman Page attacked Jon Moxley before the match even started. They then battled at the ringside area before finally entering the ring. The two men exchanged chops and then some forearm strikes. Moxley took out Page with a forearm strike as the referee started the ten count.

The Purveyor of Violence tried to use the barbed wire on The Cowboy, but the latter stopped him before using the weapon on Moxley forehead. The former WWE Superstar was busted open. Hangman Page wrapped the barbed wire around his boot and looked to stomp on Moxley, but he was stopped.

Jon Moxley looked to attack Hangman Page with a pitchfork. He trapped Page in a triangle lock and unloaded on his opponent with the fork. He continued his assault on The Cowboy's forehead before bringing in a steel chair wrapped with barbed wire. Moxley placed the weapon in the turnbuckle, and after a brief exchange, Page crashed and burned onto the steel chair.

The Purveyor of Violence applied a single-leg Boston Crab as he took complete control of the bout. Moxley placed two steel chairs and wrapped them with barbed wires. He then unloaded with punches on Hangman Page and even bit his opponent's forehead. Page retaliated by dropping Moxley on the steel chairs placed in the ring.

Jon Moxley then brought out two bricks and a steel chain. He placed Page's hand between the bricks on stomped on it. He then hit a piledriver on the steel chain in the middle of the ring. Hangman Page looked to get up, but Moxley continued his assault with the chain. Page bit Moxley's thumb to make a comeback.

He hit a backdrop suplex and dropped his opponent with a huge lariat. Page then hit two rolling forearms with the barbed wire before dropping Moxley on the steel chair. He then hit Deadeye as Jon Moxley managed to get up before the ten count. Page continued his momentum and dropped Moxley on the barbed wire-clad table at the ringside area.

After some more shenanigans with barbed wire, Jon Moxley dropped Hangman Page with a lariat. The latter looked to hit the Buckshot Lariat, but Moxley retaliated with a Death Valley Driver. He then followed it up with a stomp (Seth Rollins reference) on the bricks. Moxley then applied a rear-naked choke as the referee started his ten-count.

Page recovered and dropped Moxley with a lariat. He then hit The Purveyor of Violence with a brick and followed it up with the Buckshot Lariat. Hangman Page then wrapped Jon Moxley's neck with a steel chain and hung him to the ropes before Moxley finally tapped out.

Result: Hangman Page def. Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution

Grade: A

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow at AEW Revolution - TNT Championship Match

Wardlow unloaded on Samoa Joe in the early stages of the match. He shoved Joe onto the barricades before the action entered and started in the ring again. The Samoan Submission Machine hit a tope suicida to come back into the match. He then hit his trademark righthand strikes in the corner.

Wardlow was in control during this stage of the bout, as Powerhouse Hobbs was shown watching the in-ring action closely. Samoa Joe recovered and hit some strikes on the corner before hitting the uranage. He posed for the crowd and then targeted Mr. Mayhem's knees with some strikes.

Joe then applied the heel hook before Wardlow finally reached the ropes to break the submission move. The challenger made his comeback with a powerbomb and followed with an F10. He then the Swanton Bomb for a two-count. Wardlow looked for a lariat, but Samoa Joe applied a sleeper hold to wear him down. Joe looked to hit the Muscle Buster, but Wardlow powerbombed him instead.

The Samoan Submission Machine responded with a haymaker lariat. He looked to hit the Powerbomb Symphony, but Wardlow retaliated with a chokehold. The referee checked in on Samoa Joe, but failed to respond due to passing out from Mr. Mayhem's sleeper hold.

Result: Wardlow def. Samoa Joe for the TNT Championship at AEW Revolution

Grade: B

The Gunns (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Danhausen and Orange Cassidy at AEW Revolution - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Jeff Jarrett and Orange Cassidy started the match. The latter mocked Jarrett before putting his hand inside his pocket. Danhausen was tagged in. Jarrett and Jay Lethal retaliated, but Danhausen got a two-count on Lethal. Colten Gunn was tagged in, and he worked on Danhausen.

The Acclaimed came in, and they battled with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Sonjay Dutt entered the ring but got taken out with the Scissor Me Timbers. The heel tag teams mocked The Acclaimed scissoring and unloaded on Anthony Bowens. After a mishap between Lethal and Jarrett, Max Caster was tagged in by Bowens.

At one in the match, Danhausen and Satnam Singh squared off in the middle of the ring. However, Singh got taken out by Orange Cassidy, Danhausen, and Billy Gunn. The latter then got hit with a low blow by his own sons. The Acclaimed and The Gunns battled in the ring, with the former champions hitting the Arrival and then the Mic Drop for a two-count.

Jarrett and Caster were the legal men and the former looked to hit The Acclaimed member with his guitar. However, Max Caster responded and got hold of the guitar. Jay Lethal came in and hit Caster with golden globe before Jarrett hit the stroke for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Danhausen battled The Gunns before the champions hit a double-team to pick up the pinfall victory at AEW Revolution.

Result: The Gunns retained at AEW Revolution

Grade: B

Post-match, Austin and Colten Gunn spoke about the teams they have defeated so far. Suddenly, FTR made their surprising return to AEW and brawled with the champions. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler then hit the Shatter Machine to stand tall over The Gunns.

MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson - 60-minute Iron Man Match at AEW Revolution for the AEW World Championship

Both men tried to get the upper hand in the early stages of the match. MJF mocked the crowd with the 'YES chants' before squaring off in the middle of the ring with Bryan Danielson. The American Danielson showed his submission prowess and wore down the champion.

After a back-and-forth between the two stars, The Devil escaped the ring and took shots at Dave Meltzer. Once he entered the squared circle, Danielson unloaded with knee strikes to the chest before getting a two-count from a roll-up. He then hit a couple of back-body drops before following them up with cutters. MJF targeted Danielson's shoulder and arm before taking a water break.

MJF was in control during this stage of the match and slammed Bryan Danielson into the guardrails. The American Dragon looked to hit a dive to the outside, but MJF used his momentum to push him onto the barricades. The Devil continued to have the upper hand and got a few two-counts. Danielson made his comeback with chops and knee strikes before hitting a series of running knees in the corner.

He then hit a hurricanrana from the top rope for a two-count. After a back-and-forth between the two stars, MJF hit a sunset flip powerbomb for a two-count. The action spilled to the outside, but the champion hurt his knee while attempting a moonsault. Danielson took advantage with a dive through the ropes. MJF recovered and hit the pump handle slam for a two-count.

Both men were down on the mat after an elbow strike from Bryan Danielson. He looked for a pinfall, but without much success. The two stars were then involved in a sequence of pinfall attempts with multiple two-counts. MJF then dropped Danielson with a clothesline in the middle of the ring. Danielson finally scored the first pinfall after hitting the Busaiku Knee on MJF.

Bryan Danielson - 1 MJF - 0

MJF then hit a low blow on Bryan Danielson to give the latter another victory via DQ. However, he took advantage of his underhanded tactics and got two quick pinfalls to draw level with The American Dragon.

Bryan Danielson - 2 MJF - 2

The action spilled to the outside again, with MJF looking to hit a running knee. But Danielson stopped him and unloaded with kicks to the chest. He then followed up with a running knee at the ringside area and targeted the champion's knee. Danielson then applied the figure-4 leg lock as MJF said he hates the former WWE Superstar.

MJF looked to escape from the submission move and finally reached the bottom rope for a break. After battling on the apron, Danielson hit a series of strikes on MJF's knees. The Devil shoved the challenger onto the steel ring post before setting up a table. He then hit an elbow drop through the table at the ringside area.

The referee started the ten count on Bryan Danielson. He managed the enter the ring at the nine count. MJF then continued his momentum with a tombstone piledriver on the same broken table at the ringside area. He then squeezed Danielson's forehead as he was busted open. MJF got his third pinfall attempt shortly after.

Bryan Danielson - 2 MJF - 3

MJF continued his assault on Bryan Danielson's left arm and trash-talked him. The champion hit some slaps and kicks as Danielson looked to make a comeback. He hit a slap on MJF but got taken down quickly. The former WWE Champion shoved MJF onto the ring post and hit a running pin.

He climbed up the top turnbuckle and hit a knee on MJF, sending him through the barricades. Both men battled on the top turnbuckle, but Danielson superplexed him onto the mat. He then hit a diving headbutt, busting MJF open. Bryan Danielson then hit the Busaiku Knee and applied the LaBelle Lock to get the victory.

Bryan Danielson - 3 MJF - 3

Danielson looked for the LaBelle Lock once again, but MJF countered it into an armbar. The American Dragon finally locked in the Labelle Lock, but the champion somehow turned it around. He again applied the armbar in the middle of the ring. Danielson reached the bottom ropes despite MJF's efforts for a break.

Both men headbutted each other and exchanged strikes before dropping down in the middle of the ring. They then unloaded on each other with chops before MJF hit a cheap shot to the eye. The Devil dropped Danielson with a DDT and took another water break.

Bryan Danielson unloaded on MJF with elbow strikes, but the latter responded with a piledriver from the middle rope. MJF went for the pinfall, but Danielson kicked out at two. He then applied a single-leg Boston Crab as MJF struggled in the middle of the ring. The champion finally withstood the pressure, ending the match in a time-limit draw.

Tony Schiavone came down to the ring and said that Tony Khan will not allow the match to end in a draw. The bout restarted, and both men got nearfalls. Danielson applied the single-leg Boston Crab once again, but MJF somehow reached the ropes.

MJF took the oxygen cylinder and hit Bryan Danielson with it before applying the LaBelle Lock to retain the title at AEW Revolution.

Bryan Danielson - 3 MJF - 4

Result: MJF retained the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution

Grade: A

