AEW Revolution: Whose stock is up, down since last year's show

Just over one year ago, AEW presented what many consider their best PPV event to date: Revolution 2020. That show was memorable for a number of reasons, not just because of the strong card and a fantastic crowd in Chicago that night, but also because it was one of the last great wrestling shows before the world shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around the time of Revolution last year, AEW really felt like their product was shifting to another level, so the change to a crowd-less environment was deflating at the on-set to be sure. However, the company soon adapted and has presented arguably the best weekly television environment during the pandemic.

With AEW Revolution 2021 on the horizon this weekend, this is a good time to take stock of the AEW roster 12 months after what has already become a legendary PPV (Revolution 2020 recently won "Event of the Year" in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter).

As we look at the names that were on the card at Revolution 2020, who's stock is up and who's stock is down heading into Revolution 2021?

Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution 2020

AEW Revolution: Stock down from 2020 to 2021

Adam Page: Look, "Hangman" isn't necessarily in a bad spot. He's got something interesting going on with Dark Order. That being said, he was one of the hottest names in the business entering Revolution last year, so it's pretty hard to live up to that standard.

Nyla Rose: This one could change relatively quickly, but Rose was the reigning AEW Women's Champion at Revolution 2020. Since that time, she has been out of the title picture so, by default, her stock is down. However, she's advanced in the AEW women's tournament and could find her stock up again soon.

Sammy Guevara: Another tough call as Guevara is a supremely talented performer. However, he missed some time due to some comments he made years earlier about Sasha Banks and now finds himself off television yet again after the split from the Inner Circle (which was a great story, by the way).

Kris Statlander: Probably not a surprising name to be on this list. Statlander hasn't been featured in a long time due to an ACL injury.

Advertisement

Chris Jericho: Since he was the world champion one year ago, by default he would be featured as having his stock go down by no longer holding the title. The Inner Circle's currently storyline is interesting, but again, no world championship.

Pac: Pac isn't often a featured part of television these days, and he missed eight months of action in 2020.

SoCal Uncensored: They feel kind of right where they were a year ago, though they had a great summer where they caught fire a little bit and had one of the best television matches of 2020.

Dustin Rhodes: A legend in every sense of the word and a great guy to have on the AEW roster. As far as his spot in the echelon of AEW, though, you'd be hard pressed to say his stock is up versus last year.

Jake Hager: The big surprise on the debut of Dynamite in the fall of 2019, Hager seems like just another guy on the roster entering Revolution 2021.

Jon Moxley wins the title at AEW Revolution 2020

AEW Revolution: Stock up from 2020 to 2021

Advertisement

Jon Moxley: Arguably the wrestler of the year in 2020 and still a major part of the title picture heading into Revolution 2021. Last year, Moxley won the championship from Jericho at Revolution. This year, with paternity leave on the horizon, that's not likely, but Moxley should remain a focus at the top of the card for a long time to come.

Kenny Omega: Omega has shown great character work over the last 12 months. At Revolution last year, he was involved in the hottest story in the company with his tag team with Adam Page. One year later, he's the world champion and once again has the most anticipated match of the Revolution card. Oh, and he flipped babyface to heel.

MJF: Easily the best heel in the company and a future world champion. The only direction is up for MJF.

Orange Cassidy: I was at Revolution last year and Cassidy was arguably the most popular star on the show. One year later, his merch sales are still through the roof and when the crowds are back, will likely still be receiving one of the biggest reactions on the roster.

Cody Rhodes: One year ago at Revolution, Cody left the show with the big talking point being his new neck tattoo and a loss to MJF. This year, he's wrestling a match with NBA legend with Shaquille O'Neal on the final Dynamite before Revolution.

Young Bucks: The duo failed to win the AEW Tag Team Championships last year at Revolution. This year, they enter Revolution as the reigning champions and still, in my opinion, the best tag team in the business.

Darby Allin: Perhaps the most successful "home grown" star in AEW history. Allin had a great match at Revolution with Guevara last year and now finds himself the TNT Champion wrestling next to the legendary Sting one year later at Revolution 2021.

The Dark Order: Despite tragedy back in December with the death of Brodie Lee, the group has remained together and a large part of weekly television. It can't be emphasized enough how Brodie Lee took the group upon his arrival from largely a joke to a real-deal faction.