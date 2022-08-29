AEW Rumor Roundup: Kenny Omega 'fired up' during AEW meeting; FTR omitted from Fight Forever game? (August 29, 2022)

Over the past few weeks, AEW has been in a row over controversial events. From CM Punk's promo to real-life heat among the talent leading to outbursts of anger and rising tension backstage.

A talent meeting headed by Tony Khan before Dynamite last week reportedly witnessed a popular star voicing his thoughts sternly. Additionally, a top tag team has been removed from the Fight Forever video game. Also, a former AEW World Champion might make an appearance on the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

Below are the rumors that surrounded AEW last week:

#3 Hangman Page to potentially compete at All Out

Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited @TimmyBuddy So there was a spot on BTE today where Hangman Page was training Dark Order for the Trios tournament when someone bangs on the door. He then tries to tell Hangman that Punk was calling him out in the ring & Hangman yells at him to get out before he can finish his sentence. So there was a spot on BTE today where Hangman Page was training Dark Order for the Trios tournament when someone bangs on the door. He then tries to tell Hangman that Punk was calling him out in the ring & Hangman yells at him to get out before he can finish his sentence. https://t.co/j8IFJ2cHod

Hangman Page and CM Punk clashed at Double or Nothing this year for the title. Prior to and during their feud, things seemingly took a turn for the worse, as the real-life tension between the two seeped their way into the ring. On a recent episode of Dynamite, Punk called out Page without warning.

Hangman Page is close to The Dark Order, who are contenders in the Trios Championship Tournament. A recent report by Cageside Seats conjectured on Page's whereabouts, and that Hangman could potentially replace a member of the trio to compete at the pay-per-view.

#2 Top AEW star reportedly 'harshest speaker' out at AEW talent during Tony Khan meeting

On the second week of his return, CM Punk addressed the fans. His controversial promo resulted in real-life tension amongst talent becoming public knowledge.

In a bid to control the issue, Tony Khan held a meeting with the company's talent and staff to address the concerns. He was reportedly grim and stern about his worries on the matter. A report by PWInsider stated that Khan also discussed WWE's alleged contract tampering with a top AEW star who alerted the administration. In addition, the promotions Executive Vice President, Kenny Omega, came across as one of the most stern and straight-forward voices from the administration. He was reportedly 'fired up' during the meeting.

Omega returned a couple of weeks ago to team up with The Young Bucks and proceeded in the inaugural Trios Championship Tournament.

#1 Top AEW tag team omitted from Fight Forever game

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Absolutely not.



Fightful Select reported a major omission from the AEW Fight Forever Game roster, and that both Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR will NOT be on this year's version.



Horrible call. I'd rather them push it back and add them in than not have them at all. Absolutely not. Fightful Select reported a major omission from the AEW Fight Forever Game roster, and that both Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR will NOT be on this year's version. Horrible call. I'd rather them push it back and add them in than not have them at all. https://t.co/ZhCVpjbFGc

As the wrestling world eagerly awaits AEW's inaugural video game, Fight Forever, the game is being designed by the Japanese studio Yuke, who was also the creator of WWE games from mid to late 2000s. It will be published by the popular THQ Nordic and has already won the Best Sports/Racing Game award at Gamescom 2022 in Germany. The game will be available for PlayStations 4 & 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Recently, Fightful Select reported that the popular tag team, FTR, has been removed from the game altogether. The duo were certainly not happy with the situation. There has been no confirmation on why Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have been taken out of the game.

Kenny Omega cited that the game is expected to be released sometime this year. The popular tag team are not the only ones who will not appear in the game. Keith Lee, Athena, and other names from the promotion are reportedly not part of the game either.

The Jacksonville-based promotion is getting set for their upcoming All Out event. Jon Moxley and CM Punk were set to face each other for the unification of the AEW World titles, but that match was preponed for last week's edition of Dynamite. Moxley emerged victorious but the bout lasted only a few minutes, much to everyone's surprise. The Second City Saint allegedly re-injured his foot during the fight.

