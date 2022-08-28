Potential big update on Hangman Page's status for AEW All Out this year

As of now, "Hangman" Adam Page isn't on the cards for AEW All Out 2022. However, a potentially big update regarding his status for the September 4th event has surfaced.

Hangman's last high-profile match was at the Forbidden Door in June, where he was one of the contenders for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. His last match emanated on July 20, Rampage: Fyter Fest Week Two, where he and Dark Order's John Silver beat The Butcher and The Blade in a tag team bout.

Over the past few weeks, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy's name has been all over the news. It all started when CM Punk called him out in a reportedly shoot promo. Hangman didn't respond to Punk's challenge and focused on helping The Dark Order win the AEW World Trios Championships.

However, a report from Cageside Seats speculated that The Dark Order would make it all the way to the tournament finals at All Out.

Since his schedule was empty on September 4th, the rumor mill also stated that Page would eventually take a spot on the trio if the group indeed moved up into the final round.

Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited @TimmyBuddy So there was a spot on BTE today where Hangman Page was training Dark Order for the Trios tournament when someone bangs on the door. He then tries to tell Hangman that Punk was calling him out in the ring & Hangman yells at him to get out before he can finish his sentence. So there was a spot on BTE today where Hangman Page was training Dark Order for the Trios tournament when someone bangs on the door. He then tries to tell Hangman that Punk was calling him out in the ring & Hangman yells at him to get out before he can finish his sentence. https://t.co/j8IFJ2cHod

Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and "10" (Preston Vance) were victorious last night on AEW Rampage against The House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King).

On the next episode of Rampage, Dark Order will square off in the semifinal against Orange Cassidy and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) to determine who will advance to the final at the Chicago, Illinois event.

A look back at the heated history between AEW stars Hangman Page and CM Punk

The intense beef between Hangman Page and CM Punk started on the road to Double or Nothing last May over the AEW World Championship.

It was reported that then-champion Page "went into business for himself" by seemingly referencing the Colt Cabana fiasco during his face-to-face segment with Punk.

The animosity cooled off for a while until the August 17th edition of Dynamite came. As mentioned earlier, Punk retaliated by going off-script when he called out Page for an AEW World Title rematch. It was later disclosed that what the former did was just a "receipt" for the latter's promo a few months ago.

There were also reports that the feud between the two megastars caused friction backstage. It will be interesting to see if the reborn rivalry will be resolved in the next few months, possibly in a world title rematch if Punk manages to win the world title from current champion Jon Moxley.

Do you want to see CM Punk and Hangman Page face each other once again? What about the prospect of Hangman Page potentially teaming up with The Dark Order in the trios tournament? Sound off in the comments section below.

