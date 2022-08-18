CM Punk reportedly went into business for himself on AEW Dynamite, potential real life heat with former world champion

CM Punk opened AEW Dynamite with a promo ahead of his match against Jon Moxley next week. There was a strange moment early in the promo when Punk called out Hangman Page to come down and meet him in the ring. He then called him a coward when the former world champion didn't come out.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed CM Punk's promo from AEW Dynamite. Meltzer had an update on the situation, saying that Punk was only supposed to go out there and talk about Jon Moxley. Meltzer also insinuated that there may be some heat between Punk and Adam Page:

"The main thing is (...) if you're wondering about the CM Punk thing at the start of the show with Adam Page, that was weird, for everyone. As in, nobody knew he was going to do that and if you remember months ago when they were feuding, I said that there's a lot of reality to it, well, there's a lot of reality to it. I don't know what the deal was, nobody else does either. Punk was supposed to go out there and talk about Moxley, build the match and he did, after he talked about Adam Page."

More on the CM Punk situation from AEW Dynamite

Dave Meltzer's co-host Bryan Alvarez also clarified that what Punk said about Hangman Page during his promo wasn't leading to a match at All Out.

This was unlike something some fans had predicted. Alvarez said that from what he had heard, nobody at the back expected that to happen and Punk just went into business for himself:

"Whatever they're going to do next week with the title match (...) a lot of people said, "oh, it's going to be Punk and Hangman at All Out because of Punk's promo at the beginning of the show (...) Punk's promo at the beginning of the show had absolutely zero, zilch, with what they're going to do at the pay-per-view so don't read into that as they're going to do this and that because that was not supposed to happen and Punk just went into business for himself and then moved on, which was bull**** actually because he called the guy out, it was off script, so obviously Hangman isn't going to come out."

CM Punk is set to face interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on Dynamite next week, with the winner leaving as the undisputed world champion.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil