3 AEW rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren't: Jon Moxley's role in ex-WWE Superstar's signing; Kevin Owens eligible to appear at Tony Khan's promotion next year?

With WWE continuing to revamp its company by rapidly releasing its talents, some reports have provided an update on the contract status of its top-notch stars becoming AEW bound next year.

With Full Gear pay-per-view only a week away, several notable changes have been made in the locker room. Now without further ado, quickly get down to those rumored stories and whether they should turn out to be true or not.

#5 Hopefully true: Jon Moxley helping Bryan Danielson sign with AEW

Bryan Danielson's AEW debut will probably go down as one of the most surprising swerves this year. However, The American Dragon's decision to leave WWE wouldn't have been possible without his former colleague's motivating words.

After Dynamite went off the air this week, Bryan revealed that he had a conversation with Moxley a while back. Watching an AEW show, Bryan had self-esteem issues about hanging in with any of the promotion's top-tier stars. However, Moxley encouraged him by saying, '"You're the best in the world."

Dave Meltzer, via a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, reported that Mox was a "key figure" in helping Bryan come over to AEW. He even added that both men share a close bond:

"But yeah, you know, Moxley talked about Danielson helping him a lot with the book. Moxley was a key figure very key figure in Danielson making the decision to come to AEW. So they're pretty close," Meltzer noted.

We hope this rumor is true, as it speaks volumes about how the top stars of AEW are laser-focused on helping the company reach higher heights. It also suggests that Tony Khan has given significant creative freedom to its employees like Mox, who helped bring a megastar to add star power to the roster.

#4 Hopefully true: Kevin Owens is eligible to show up in AEW next year

WWE star Kevin Owens could become AEW's biggest signing next year. According to WrestlingNews.co, Owens' contract will expire at the end of January 2022. Once his contract expires, the former Universal champion could be eligible to appear on AEW programming by early February:

"Owens' WWE contract is set to expire at the end of January, and there is nothing indicating that he plans on staying. At this point, all signs point to him making the move to AEW. Since his contract expires at the end of January, he could appear on AEW TV as soon as February 1st," the report said.

We hope this is true since The Prizefighter has been incredibly underutilized in Vince McMahon's promotion. A potential move to AEW could do wonders for his pro wrestling career.

Understandably, Tony Khan has already signed top-notch names this year, and the roster seems pretty stacked. But Owens has a close connection with Young Bucks and Adam Cole. All these members were once part of the same faction during their time in the indies. The Jackson Brothers even updated their most recent bio to Mrow, which used to be the name of their group - Mount Rushmore of Wrestling.

