"I can't believe I'm saying this" - AEW star Britt Baker takes a hilarious jibe at WWE veteran 

AEW star Britt Baker recently took a dig at Vickie Guerrero, saying the only thing worse than the WWE veteran's voice is Thunder Rosa's promo skills.

This week on Dynamite, La Mera Mera was scheduled to address the crowd of Austin, Texas, after capturing the Women's Championship last Wednesday. But, before she could say anything, Vickie Guerrero interrupted with her trademark "Excuse me," which elicited a heated response from the Austin crowd.

Her intrusion turned out to be a ruse as a distracted Thunder Rosa was attacked by Nyla Rose from behind, establishing herself as the new champion's first challenger.

Reacting to the segment on Dynamite, Britt Baker, who lost the AEW Women's Championship last week to Rosa, issued a hilarious tweet.

The Doctor believes that Vickie Guerrero saved all the viewers today, as the only thing worse than her voice was Rosa's promos.

"I can’t believe I’m saying this but Vickie just saved you all. Only thing worse than Vickie’s voice is a Thunder Rosa promo. #AEWDynamite" tweeted Britt Baker

Neither Vickie Guerrero nor Thunder Rosa responded to Baker's tweet at the time of publishing this article.

Britt Baker had an incredible run with the AEW Women's Championship

It's safe to say Britt Baker was the best Women's Champion in All Elite Wrestling history. During her reign, the women's division finally came into the spotlight. While Hikaru Shida had a year-long run with the gold, The Doctor's reign had more notable feuds and more interesting matches.

Baker's title defenses against Kris Statlander, Ruby Riott, Tay Conti, and more brought legitimacy to the AEW Women's Championship. Most importantly, her title reign ended on the right note, with the division's biggest babyface and her fierce rival, Thunder Rosa, dethroning her.

It'll be interesting to see what Tony Khan has planned for Baker once she returns to the promotion's programming.

