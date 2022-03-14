"I think that period was actually the making of Daniel Bryan" - AEW star accredits WWE Hall of Famer for the most memorable wrestling moment in his career

AEW star Bryan Danielson has had quite an eventful career. Hardcore fans might recall the star-making an appearance in WWE on an episode of Velocity back in 2003. The American Dragon faced off against John Cena in a losing effort, way before both became megastars.

Danielson would be released from WWE shortly after his match against Cena, only to return years later at NXT. The star was one of the originals, back when the brand was still a game show. Eventually, he would go on to headline WrestleMania XXX in one of the most memorable matches of his career.

During an interview with Metro UK, the AEW star cited his time with WWE Hall of Famer Kane in Team Hell No, as the reason he became a main eventer. According to Danielson, this period allowed him to show a different side of his personality.

“I think that period was actually the making of Daniel Bryan, as far as a WrestleMania main-eventer,” Danielson said. "That period was perfect for me because it gave me a chance to show some character and be entertaining."

The veteran also noted that the feud against current AEW star Jon Moxley and The Shield was a defining moment for Team Hell No.

"But then we would go in the ring against The Shield, it would allow me to highlight some of my strengths in those tag matches, just being a ball of fire and then burn to the ground essentially.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Bryan Danielson revealed that he might turn to part-time wrestling after his current AEW contract expires

During an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, The American Dragon addressed his plans after his AEW contract expires. Danielson noted that he doesn't want to miss out on his children's lives and will likely focus on them.

"I believe I’ll be able to wrestle for a long period of time and I kind of aspire to [that], but don’t want to wrestle full-time after this contract is up. That may change once [that happens]. This contract may be up and it’s like, ‘well, I still have the itch to do it.’ I don’t want to miss out on my kids’ lives." (H/T: Fightful)

The former WWE Champion recently formed a team with Jon Moxley and William Regal on AEW Dynamite.

