"Maybe in another 30 years" - AEW star Chris Jericho jokingly shoots down the idea of revisiting a legendary gimmick match

Chris Jericho has been involved in some of the most memorable matches across his 30-year career. However, the inaugural AEW World Champion recently shot down the idea of participating in a brutal gimmick bout.

The Wizard has performed for multiple promotions across the world, including NJPW and ECW. While he's mainly remembered for his WWE run as Y2J, the legend has thoroughly reinvented himself during his AEW tenure.

During his appearance on the Absolute Geek podcast at San Diego Comic-Con, Chris Jericho reflected on his recent Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match against Eddie Kingston.

"It was pretty brutal, but that's kind of what we do, it happens sometimes. I think everyone enjoyed it and those types of matches are good for the wrestling business because people get a little bit too 'oh, it's not real,' and someone gets cut on barbed wire and it changes people's perception," Jericho said.

Chris Jericho jokingly stated that he might participate in the barbaric contest again 30 years from now:

"It's good to do that once in awhile. Will I ever have another barbed wire match? I'd like to say no. I've had two in my career, 30 years a part, maybe in another 30 years I'll have another one!"(H/T: Fightful)

The Mad King and The Wizard contested a highly violent match on the Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite last month. Despite sustaining multiple injuries during the bout, Jericho managed to outclass his opponent on July 20.

Chris Jericho believes the Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match suited his feud with Eddie Kingston

Chris Jericho had his first-ever Barbed Wire Match back in 1993 while he was still signed to Canada's Rocky Mountain Pro Wrestling. The AEW star took on Beef Wellington in Canada's inaugural Barbed Wire Match.

During the same interview, Chris Jericho stressed the importance of storytelling in wrestling and how his contest against Kingston complimented their storied feud.

"That's the most important thing about wrestling, storytelling. It's why people want to watch. It fit the story of what we were doing. We didn't just throw it out there and do a barbed wire match for the hell of it. It really fit the character of Eddie Kingston, it fit the violence of the feud that we had for eight months and it was a great way to end this chapter of the story," Jericho said. (H/T: Fightful)

Quite a number of fans were upset about the outcome of the bout, especially criticizing the seemingly botched brawl between Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Eddie Kingston. Fans will have to wait and see if the rivals lock horns for a decider now that they are level with one victory each.

