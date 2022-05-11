"I got a lot of respect for Punk" - WWE Hall of Famer lavishes praise on the AEW star

AEW's CM Punk has made it no secret that he reveres Bret Hart. He has even paid homage to The Hitman in many of his matches. However, in a recent interview, Hart turned the tables and praised his biggest fan instead.

The Hitman had a career that has been both revered and criticized. Hart has appeared in AEW, where he presented the World Championship. The legend was rumored to appear in Tony Khan's promotion before signing a new deal with WWE.

During his interview with Lucha Libre Online, Bret Hart opened up about his wrestling career and praised the AEW star.

"I was always a professional, but the truth is I never injured one wrestler in my whole career. Every wrestler I ever wrestled, wrestled the next day. I’m proud of that. I got a lot of respect for Punk for making his claim on that. It’s nice to be supported. There are a lot of wrestlers who pat me on the back and they support me, but they don’t support me, you know?" Bret Hart pointed out. (5:07)

Unfortunately, the Second City Saint never got to go toe-to-toe with his idol. Additionally, CM Punk and Bret Hart won't be meeting in All Elite Wrestling anytime soon due to Hart's new AEW contract.

CM Punk was recently slammed by Eric Bischoff for comments he made during an AEW media scrum

During The Straight Edge star's appearance on the AEW Full Gear Media Scrum in 2021, he pointed out that he doesn't believe casual wrestling fans exist anymore. After seemingly being upset about these comments, Biscoff addressed them during Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff.

“All due respect to CM Punk, [he] never spent five minutes in the television business. He knows a lot about what’s going on in the wrestling ring, more than I ever will in terms of executing it. But to make the casual statement? What the f*ck are you doing in the television business then dude? It makes no sense to me, I don’t believe it’s true.” - (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

The heated argument seems to only be just the beginning, as CM Punk has recently fired back at Eric Biscoff.

